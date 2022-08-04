Illegal and hazardous septic systems lead to emergency order from Department of Environmental Quality

Read on www.kosu.org
Crews are working to clean up an oil spill northeast of Cushing in Payne County. According to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, on July 8th the Osage Pipeline owned by Holly Energy Partners ruptured, releasing around 1,000 barrels of crude oil into Skull Creek. They say the pipeline was fixed ten days late and is back in service at 20 percent less pressure. A huge cleanup led by the EPA is now underway.
