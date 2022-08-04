Read on www.austinnews.net
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NCLH earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
U.S. SEC to propose new rule on Wednesday boosting hedge, private fund leverage disclosures – source
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will propose a new rule on Wednesday aimed at boosting hedge and private fund leverage disclosures, among other details, according to a source familiar with the agency's thinking.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
HGV earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Novavax tumbles 31% as waning COVID vaccine demand hits revenue forecast
Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. vaccine maker Novavax slumped nearly 31% on Tuesday as falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations led the company to cut its annual revenue expectation by half.
Retail workers experience a sharp rise in stress
Over 80 percent of retail workers report experiencing a rise in stress and burnout. Experts are blaming strains due to the Great Resignation.
