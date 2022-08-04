ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
Phys.org

Burned forest now a landscape abuzz with bees and flowers

When the Holiday Farm Fire tore through the McKenzie River Valley in 2020, burning 70,000 acres, it created a blank canvas of sorts. Amid the fire's blackened landscape, UO ecologist Lauren Ponisio saw an opportunity to establish pollinators, specifically bees, in the burned forest. Last fall, she and her graduate...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Rare hummingbird last seen in 2010 rediscovered in Colombia

A rare hummingbird has been rediscovered by a birdwatcher in Colombia after going missing for more than a decade. The Santa Marta sabrewing, a large hummingbird only found in Colombia’s Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains, was last seen in 2010 and scientists feared the species might be extinct as the tropical forests it inhabited have largely been cleared for agriculture.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Monarch Butterflies Officially Classified as Endangered As Milkweed Plants Decline

North America’s monarch butterfly has now been classified as endangered, with researchers citing climate change and habitat loss for declines in populations. The International Union for Conservation of Nature, the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species, classified the magnificent migratory butterflies as endangered after decades of declining populations. The decline of populations is due to the loss of plants they need as caterpillars, the loss of forests where adults spend the winter, and of course, climate change.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Birds, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
House Digest

15 Perennial Plants That Will Last For Decades

As much as you want a gardener's bragging rights, admit it, gardening can be stressful. Sometimes, we just want to relax and take in the beauty of our growing flowers and plants. We don't want to be in the garden every year, trying to grow a new plant from scratch as is common with annual or biennial plants.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterflies#Pesticides#Nine Percent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
IFLScience

12,000-Year-Old Human Footprints Among Oldest Ever Found In US

At least 88 human footprints believed to date to more than 12,000 years ago have been discovered on the grounds of a Utah military base. If confirmed, the find would be only the second such discovery of footprints in the US. The footprints were recently discovered by archaeologists carrying out...
SCIENCE
thecentersquare.com

Texas Gov. Abbott buses illegal immigrants to NYC after city's mayor doesn't take up invitation to visit southern border

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week invited New York City Mayor Eric Adams to visit the southern border and see first-hand the costs Texans are bearing as a result of “President Biden’s border crisis.” By Friday, he’d announced the first bus of illegal immigrants had arrived in New York City from Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Tree Hugger

Gophers Are the Only Non-Human Mammals That Farm

Humans aren’t the only farmers in the animal kingdom. Pocket gophers live underground, creating and inhabiting an elaborate tunnel system. But while they’re making and moving through this subterranean labyrinth, they are also tending fields of roots. Researchers who have studied the animals say that makes the rodents the only non-human mammal that farms for a living.
ANIMALS
The Cheyenne Post

Antique Plumbing in Glen Canyon Dam Amplifying the West’s Water Supply Crisis

Archaic Engineering inside Glen Canyon Dam jeopardizes water supply for 30 million people in California, Arizona, Nevada. New research released today by a coalition of nonprofits across the Colorado River Basin shows that a major engineering flaw inside Glen Canyon Dam is about to create a serious water supply crisis across the seven Colorado River Basin states (UT, NM, CO, WY, AZ, CA, NV) and Mexico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

Mexico’s ‘Water Monster’ Is Uniting Farmers and Scientists

This article was originally published in Undark Magazine. On a spring day in May last year, on a patch of land surrounded by water on Mexico City’s southern edge, a farmer and a scientist inspected rows of small cubes of mud that had sprouted seedlings. They were crouching on a chinampa, an artificial island that appears to float in Lake Xochimilco—part of a complex ecosystem where the Aztec empire once flourished.
AGRICULTURE
ohmymag.co.uk

A huge 200-metre deep hole suddenly appeared in Chile and worried the local population

32 metres in diameter and no less than 200 metres deep. In the north of Chile, a gigantic chasm suddenly formed just a few hundred metres from the houses on the outskirts of the town of Tierra Amarilla, located in the heart of the Atacama Desert. Faced with this phenomenon, which is as worrying as it is enigmatic, the local authorities have announced the opening of an investigation. But the local population already has an idea about who is responsible.
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy