ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Restaurant : Top 7 Running List Of Winery & Dinning Near Walla Walla, Washington

By Neha Mishra
nomadlawyer.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nomadlawyer.org

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
BENTON CITY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walla Walla, WA
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
City
Seattle, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Walla Walla, WA
Food & Drinks
elkhornmediagroup.com

Several roads are closed today in the Walla Walla area

WALLA WALLA – Several summer road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in both the city of Walla Walla and throughout Walla Walla County. In downtown Walla Walla, additional detours will be implemented for the construction projects on Alder and Poplar Streets. Closures that begin today include Alder Street from Park Street to Clinton Street, and the intersection of Park Street and Alder Street. Emergency vehicles will not be allowed.
WALLA WALLA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Easton
elkhornmediagroup.com

Hunter allegedly shot by another party in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA – Detectives from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office are Walla Walla looking for information from anyone who may have details which will help solve a shooting which injured a hunter that occurred this past Friday around 8:30 p.m. in Nightingale Canyon. Deputies were dispatched to...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Who Shot A Hunter Near Walla Walla? Deputies Want to Know

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office wants to know who shot a bear hunter with a a high-powered rifle. Friday, August 5th, Walla Walla Deputies and other law enforcement agencies swarmed to Nightingale Canyon, which is just over 10 miles east of Walla Walla, after a hunter was shot. The WWCSO released this information Monday.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire burns In Benton County near state line

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A fast-growing fire near the state line has burned two to three acres around McNary Road. Engines and airplanes from Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 6 and Umatilla County Fire District 1. The fire is close to power lines, making airplane drops difficult, according to...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Winery#Wine Tasting#Wineries#Wine Cellar#Food Drink#Mexican#Southern#Italian#Whoopemup Hollow Cafe
northeastoregonnow.com

Photo Gallery: 2022 Umatilla County Fair Parade

A large crowd turned out Saturday evening for the annual Umatilla County Fair parade. The event serves as the kick-off to next week’s fair. Both the fair and the Farm-City Pro Rodeo get under way Wednesday and continue through Saturday.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nbcrightnow.com

KSD Looking For Food Nutrition Services Workers

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Those interested in a position as a school Nutrition Services worker, in kitchens and lunchrooms within the Kennewick School District, are invited to a job fair on August 10th. Nutrition Services staff will explain the costs and requirements of a food handler's card and background check, and will...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy