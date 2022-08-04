ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Times News

Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation

Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
PALMERTON, PA
WGAL

7 adults, 3 children dead in Luzerne County house fire

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Seven adults and three children are confirmed dead after a fire in northeast Pennsylvania, according to state police. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Friday at a home in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, south of Wilkes-Barre. "I heard this pop. Sounded like a gunshot. I looked out...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Power restored in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported a power outage Thursday that impacted over 1,000 customers, stretching from Luzerne into Lackawanna County. According to PPL, the outage was impacting areas in Inkerman, through Hughestown, Moosic, and all the way up to Scranton. At the time, 1,377 customers were impacted and crews were sent to make repairs. The […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. police department swears in mini horse to its force

A borough in Lancaster County was looking to improve its police-community relations and swore in a new police officer to carry out that mission — a 330-pound miniature horse. On Aug. 2, Officer McGillicuddy was sworn into the Quarryville Police Department as a “community relations specialist.”. Quarryville Mayor...
QUARRYVILLE, PA
wdac.com

Another Victim In York County Tractor/Trailer Accident

YORK COUNTY – A fifth person has died after a tractor pulling a trailer overturned in Lower Chanceford Township, York County on July 29. 4-year-old Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County, died Tuesday from his injuries. His brother, 9-year-old Caleb, also lost his life in the accident that also claimed the lives of Katie Stoltzfus of Brogue, York County, and her two daughters.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Gas stolen from vehicle in Lebanon County

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County. According to a public release, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market Street in Jonestown for a report of a theft.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
#Volunteers
WBRE

Death investigation underway in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man was discovered Friday morning behind the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, the body was found in the center’s parking lot on South Washington Avenue. Rowland says they were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. There is […]
SCRANTON, PA
WGAL

Coroner dispatched to Lancaster County crash

Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash was in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township. State police are investigating the fatal crash.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Tree removal project in Harrisburg complete

Dauphin County, PA — The work to remove an 80-year-old elm tree in Midtown Harrisburg is done. Crews were seen hauling away the crane used to complete the job on Thursday afternoon. PPL Electric Utilities says its crews have gotten the tree down to a stump, which is as...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police investigating deceased body found in Dauphin Co.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 4 at around 11:45 p.m. the Harrisburg Police were sent to the 100 block of Evergreen St. where the body of deceased male was reported. When police arrived, they confirmed the deceased male was inside the residence. At this time police say there...
HARRISBURG, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County Fair offers variety of food options

It’s not a fair without the food. At the Schuylkill County Fair, visitors only need to walk the length of a block to find appetizers, desserts and just about anything in between. Marcia Huey has been visiting the fair for the past 25 years with her Huey’s food trucks....
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
Newswatch 16

Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County

BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
BERWICK, PA

