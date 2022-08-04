Read on local21news.com
Times News
Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation
Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
WGAL
7 adults, 3 children dead in Luzerne County house fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Seven adults and three children are confirmed dead after a fire in northeast Pennsylvania, according to state police. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Friday at a home in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, south of Wilkes-Barre. "I heard this pop. Sounded like a gunshot. I looked out...
Power restored in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported a power outage Thursday that impacted over 1,000 customers, stretching from Luzerne into Lackawanna County. According to PPL, the outage was impacting areas in Inkerman, through Hughestown, Moosic, and all the way up to Scranton. At the time, 1,377 customers were impacted and crews were sent to make repairs. The […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. police department swears in mini horse to its force
A borough in Lancaster County was looking to improve its police-community relations and swore in a new police officer to carry out that mission — a 330-pound miniature horse. On Aug. 2, Officer McGillicuddy was sworn into the Quarryville Police Department as a “community relations specialist.”. Quarryville Mayor...
Stroudsburg Animal Shelter To Hold Adoption Event Saturday
This Saturday, Stroudsburg's Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) Animal Shelter will be holding their Meow Meow and Bow Wow Luau adoption event, featuring discounted prices for kittens, adult cats, and dogs.
wdac.com
Another Victim In York County Tractor/Trailer Accident
YORK COUNTY – A fifth person has died after a tractor pulling a trailer overturned in Lower Chanceford Township, York County on July 29. 4-year-old Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County, died Tuesday from his injuries. His brother, 9-year-old Caleb, also lost his life in the accident that also claimed the lives of Katie Stoltzfus of Brogue, York County, and her two daughters.
abc27.com
Gas stolen from vehicle in Lebanon County
JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County. According to a public release, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market Street in Jonestown for a report of a theft.
Power back on for thousands after outages in three counties
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — According to PPL, more than 1,500 homes and businesses in Wayne County were without electricity Thursday night. Nearly 1,300 were without power in Luzerne County and more than 700 in Lackawanna County. Officials made repairs overnight, and the lights were back early Friday morning. For...
'Pill mill' doctor in Northumberland county sent to prison
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A doctor from Northumberland County will spend 15 years in prison for operating a "pill mill." On Wednesday, a federal judge turned down Dr. Raymond Kraynak's request to change his plea. Kraynak claimed in March that he felt pressured into pleading guilty. Last year, the...
Death investigation underway in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man was discovered Friday morning behind the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, the body was found in the center’s parking lot on South Washington Avenue. Rowland says they were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. There is […]
Electricity knocked out in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was certainly not the kind of day you want to be without air conditioning. But a power outage left hundreds sweating it out in Lackawanna County. Traffic lights along Mulberry Street in Scranton were on the fritz just before noon. More than a thousand people...
WGAL
Coroner dispatched to Lancaster County crash
Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash was in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township. State police are investigating the fatal crash.
local21news.com
Tree removal project in Harrisburg complete
Dauphin County, PA — The work to remove an 80-year-old elm tree in Midtown Harrisburg is done. Crews were seen hauling away the crane used to complete the job on Thursday afternoon. PPL Electric Utilities says its crews have gotten the tree down to a stump, which is as...
Appalachian Trail killer who targeted couple in Perry County dies in prison
Paul David Crews died in a Pennsylvania prison last month at age 70 of natural causes without ever revealing why he killed a young couple on the Appalachian Trail nearly 32 years ago in a notorious crime that rippled fear across the country. The former drifter died July 6 at...
local21news.com
Police investigating deceased body found in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 4 at around 11:45 p.m. the Harrisburg Police were sent to the 100 block of Evergreen St. where the body of deceased male was reported. When police arrived, they confirmed the deceased male was inside the residence. At this time police say there...
local21news.com
Officials: Multiple dead, several unaccounted for following morning fire in Luzerne Co.
Nescopeck, Pennsylvania (WBRE) — Authorities in Luzerne County say multiple people are dead and several individuals are unaccounted for after an early morning fire in Nescopeck, Pa. Crews responded to reports of a fire at a home around 2:30 a.m. Officials say there have been multiple fatalities and a...
Times News
Schuylkill County Fair offers variety of food options
It’s not a fair without the food. At the Schuylkill County Fair, visitors only need to walk the length of a block to find appetizers, desserts and just about anything in between. Marcia Huey has been visiting the fair for the past 25 years with her Huey’s food trucks....
Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
Pa. man dies after being pinned underneath lawnmower
A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...
