Investigation into death of Luzerne County inmate

State police investigate death of 3-month-old
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZENRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a three-month-old baby in Luzerne County. According to a release from state police, they were sent to 206-701 West 24 Street just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon for reports of an unresponsive child. Upon arrival troopers say the child was found in […]
Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children
A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
Hughesville man pleads guilty to assaulting woman, pointing gun at her head
Hughesville, Pa. – A Hughesville man pleaded guilty last month in Lycoming County Court for assaulting a woman and pointing a gun at her head. Dakota Engle, 26, hit his female passenger on Jan. 24 as he drove on Route 118. Engle, who was traveling in a blue Honda Accord, became angry as he accused the victim of cheating on him. State police at Montoursville say Engle turned onto Beaver...
One security guard dead, one injured in shooting in Southern Berks
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a shooting in Southern Berks County left one security guard dead, and another injured in New Morgan Borough overnight. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:08am State Police say they received a 911 call from a victim explaining that he works security at 235 Quarry Road, and there was a suspicious vehicle on the property.
Police locate more than 35 grams of crack on man with active warrant
Williamsport, Pa. — A man stopped for a PFA violation had crack, police say. Williamsport Police Officer Nathan Kendall recognized Ju Michael Drummond driving by him on an electric scooter from a previous incident that involved a PFA warrant. Related reading: Man allegedly in possession of crack, gun in stolen vehicle Drummond, 32, of Williamsport...
NESCOPECK, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — 10 people, including three children, lost their lives in a devastating house fire this morning in Luzerne County. Efforts are underway to support the victims’ families and the first responders as they suffer through the tragedy. Veteran firefighters here at the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company tell me it’s the most heartbreaking fire […]
Nescopeck, Pennsylvania (WBRE) — Authorities in Luzerne County say multiple people are dead and several individuals are unaccounted for after an early morning fire in Nescopeck, Pa. Crews responded to reports of a fire at a home around 2:30 a.m. Officials say there have been multiple fatalities and a...
Death investigation underway in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man was discovered Friday morning behind the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, the body was found in the center’s parking lot on South Washington Avenue. Rowland says they were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. There is […]
NESCOPECK, Pa. — (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in Pennsylvania early Friday morning, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover the victims were his own family, authorities said. The three children who...
Man accused of beating, choking bicyclist
SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he got out of his vehicle to beat and choke a bicyclist in Luzerne County. According to the Salem Township Police Department, on Tuesday officers were called by a witness to an assault happening at the intersection of East Fourth Street and […]
Three children and seven adults died in a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Luzerne County, PA on Friday, Aug. 5, authorities said. The blaze broke out on the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck around 2:40 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said. Ten people died fire while three adults were able to escape, police said.
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At least one person is dead and multiple others are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home in Luzerne County. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. A police line has been set up on the 700 block of 1st Street in Nescopeck. Eyewitness News […]
Luzerne County Division of Corrections reports inmate death
WILKES-BARRE — Mark Rockovich, Director of Correctional Services for the Luzerne County Division of Corrections, Thursday reported that
Two convicted for distributing drugs resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce two people were found guilty to conspire to distribute herion and fentanyl which resulted in death. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, and Susan Melissa Nickas,47, both of Stroudsburg were found guilty for a December 2020 death of a 32-year-old Monroe County man. Investigators […]
Northumberland Jail employee charged for intentionally starving cat
Shamokin, Pa. — Daniel Barley, an employee of the Northumberland Jail, was recently charged with second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals for neglecting and starving a cat for three weeks. The 33-year-old Coal Township resident allegedly lied to police when he told them he still lived at the home near the 1200 block of West Arch Street during an interview in May. Officer Cody Rebuck said he didn’t believe Barley after he inspected the home and cat. ...
State Police Identify Victim of Fatal Lawnmower Accident in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal lawnmower accident in Wayne Township. According to Troopers, just after 4:30pm on Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road to assist EMS with a call for a male trapped under a tractor.
Towanda man sentenced for Keystone Theatre burglary
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man who broke into the Keystone Theatre to steal cash and food earlier this year has been sentenced to at least 3.5 years in prison and will pay over $10,000 in restitution, according to the District Attorney. Samuel Ackley, 60, was sentenced to 42-96 months in a Pennsylvania State […]
Rt. 93 closed because of crash
Route 93 in Nesquehoning was closed Friday night because of a motor vehicle crash. The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. just below the entrance to the Carbon County jail. Nesquehoning police are investigating the incident. The victim was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby trauma center. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
