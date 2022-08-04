ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

La. National Guard soldiers work alongside local communities

By BPT Staff
bossierpress.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on bossierpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Louisiana Education superintendent lauds Florida-based Moms for Liberty group

(The Center Square) – The highest state official overseeing education in Louisiana is expressing overwhelming support for a parent-led movement in Florida. Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s State Superintendent of Education, sent a letter this week to Florida-based Moms for Liberty, a national advocacy group created to empower parents.
LOUISIANA STATE
MySanAntonio

Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US

There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, LA
Government
City
Ruston, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Pineville, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Ruston, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Dry Prong, LA
City
Ville Platte, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Parish schools are ready to welcome back students

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - As summer break comes to an end, schools and students alike are getting ready to start another school year on Monday, August 8. At Peabody Magnet High School in Alexandria, teachers and administrators are putting the finishing touches on their classrooms and hallway decorations. Executive assistant principal Stanley Jones told KALB that there are some new courses being offered at Peabody this year.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#225th Engineer Brigade#Lang#Irt
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 5, 2022, that CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it claims is the world’s largest ammonia production facility.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Alexandria’s little-known treasure trove of history

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum truly is a treasure trove of history, but residents around Central Louisiana have likely driven by the building dozens of times without realizing just how deep that history runs. “It always amazes me that people who have lived...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act

Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
96.5 KVKI

August 15th Big Audition Date for American Idol in Louisiana

"American Idol" is Getting Ready For Another Epic Season Searching For America's Next Big Star. One of the most exciting things that my family has ever experienced was when my niece Vivian got a Golden Ticket in L.A. and the anxiety was real. As far as I am concerned my niece is the best singer in the world, so the fact that she had to go through so many auditions before getting the Golden Ticket was exhausting. She had to travel to different states just to audition. The good news is that traveling to multiple places just to audition is not necessary anymore.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Picayune Item

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi inmates captured in Baton Rouge escaped through hole cut in jail’s roof

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway. Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out of jail through a hole cut in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Noodling legalized in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, called noodling, became legal in Louisiana on August 1. There are a few safety precautions fishermen should follow if they do decide to go noodling. Always have at...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy