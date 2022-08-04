Hollywood Gaming holding school supply drive

Read on www.wytv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Wings and Wheels show returns for takeoff in the Valley
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular car and plane show made its return back to the Valley for the weekend. The eighth Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show kicked off Saturday morning at its new location, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.
WYTV.com
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night’s auction. Kaitlyn Bondoni only expected to get $8 a pound for her dairy-beef feeder Elmo. It was to her shock and surprise when she got about $50 and it’s all going to cancer research.
Austintown Fire receives $10k donation from local racino
The Austintown Fire Department got a big donation.
WYTV.com
Watermain break in Canfield affecting customers
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The city street department responded to a watermain break on Shadydale Drive in Canfield on Saturday evening. Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp. As of 9 p.m. Saturday, crews were working on repairs. Canfield residents may see a difference in water pressure until repairs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Heat is performance factor at Canfield dog show
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steel Valley Dog Cluster is heating up, literally. Yesterday’s rain kept temperatures down slightly, but that wasn’t the case Friday. Many dogs at the Canfield Fairgrounds were trying to stay cool in the heat. Some owners kept their dogs in the shade. Others were cooling off their dogs with fans. Many owners were constantly refilling their dog’s water bowls.
WYTV.com
Backpack giveaway prepares kids for back-to-school in Salem
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — People were lined up since early Thursday afternoon for the back-to-school giveaway in Salem. Thursday was the first of two giveaways at the Brightside Project. Kids were able to pick up a backpack, school supplies and pick out non-perishable food items. The Brightside Project was...
Warren Family Mission to give away school supplies
That giveaway will last from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mission on Tod Avenue Northwest.
Fire damages house for sale in Leavittsburg
Fire crews battled a fire at a Leavittsburg house early Saturday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newest Miss, Junior Miss pageant winners crowned in Youngstown
Downtown Youngstown is celebrating its Italian heritage this weekend at the 36th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest.
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown's Stop 25 Reunion offers food, music and something for everyone
The Stop 25 Reunion has been happening for decades, a triennial event that offers vendors selling goods, food, music and a car show. The two-day event begins Friday with more than 20 vendors and will continue until around midnight. One of the event coordinators, Deborah McElroy Gordan, said that Youngstown...
WYTV.com
Columbiana Co. Fair sees above-average attendance
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Fair is in full swing this week and the heat is on. The Junior Fair is a big part of the fair. Organizers say the kids are doing a great job with all of their projects this year. Columbiana County 4-H...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Youngstown house shot at for third time this week
Reports said no one was injured Wednesday after a South Side home was shot at for the third time this week.
mahoningmatters.com
WEEKEND MATTERS | Greater Youngstown Italian Fest gets underway today
Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. The big ticket this week: Italian culture will fill the streets of downtown Youngstown as the 36th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest gets underway. The festival will run from...
Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage
On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage.
WYTV.com
Niles teachers issue strike notice
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles teachers are ready to go on strike if they don’t see progress in contract negotiations. On Thursday, the teachers’ union issued a strike notice saying a walkout could begin on September 1. Niles’ first day of school is August 29. The...
WYTV.com
Fresh produce offered steps away in Girard
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Save A Step Community Store in Girard is now offering fresh produce thanks to support from the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP). Getting fresh produce in the store on N. State Street is part of an effort to bring healthy food access to areas that don’t readily have those options close by.
WFMJ.com
Eastwood Mall event honors Trumbull Co. teachers
As the upcoming school year is right around the corner, hundreds of teachers were honored Thursday in Trumbull County. It's a career that often undervalued. The Eastwood Mall hosted their inaugural 'Totes of Appreciation' night as a way to say thank you to more than 200 Trumbull County teachers. "I...
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
WFMJ.com
High School Marching Band nights in Mahoning Valley
We'll soon be seeing high school football games and marching bands take the field for halftime shows. Many local high school bands host band nights to raise money and play for the community. Below is a list of events in Mahoning and Trumbull counties:. August 15 @ 7:30 pm -...
Comments / 0