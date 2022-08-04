Firefighters from across Washington arrive in Cheney to fight 3,200-acre Williams Lake Fire

Read on www.khq.com
Level 3 evacuations downgraded in Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Level 3 (go immediately) evacuations have been downgraded to Level 2 (be ready) for the Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney. The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the fire is 30% contained, but the Spokane County Fire District #3 said the fire of 0% contained.
Son asks for help rebuilding father's property lost to Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. - The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
Williams Lake Fire now estimated at 1,600 acres, still not contained
CHENEY, Wash. - In a statewide briefing, DNR officials said the Williams Lake Fire is actually 30% contained. Last Updated: August 5 at 8:30 a.m. New estimates from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Friday morning said the Williams Lake Fire burning near Cheney is 1,600 acres and still has not been contained.
Good air quality in Spokane this weekend despite wildfires burning across the state
As wildfires continue to burn throughout the state, Spokane is lucky to be seeing good air quality conditions this weekend. Saturday brought mostly sunny and perfect temperature conditions staying in the mid-80s throughout the day. As we continue to track the smoke radar, air quality is forecasted to stay in the “good” category across nearly all of Washington for the rest of Saturday.
Lind Fire fully contained after destroying several homes, seriously injured firefighter recovering
LIND, Wash. - After destroying 14 structures Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said the Lind Fire is now fully contained. ACSO said the firefighter who was airlifted to Spokane is now home with his family and recovering. Local crews are mopping up and monitoring hot spots. Last Updated:...
Three wildfires across Eastern Washington burn 22,000 acres
As of Thursday morning, three major wildfires burn around Eastern Washington: the Vantage Wildfire in Kittitas County, the Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima Valley, and the Williams Lake fire near Cheney, Wash. The total area the fires are burning is just shy of 22,000 acres. The Vantage fire is burning...
Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: 'I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness'
CHENEY, Wash. - Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. "She was like, 'Mom, you've had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there's a fire,'" Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she'd be home in 10 minutes.
Washington state officials euthanize mother bear and her 3 cubs in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Multiple bears in Western Washington have been euthanized in recent days amid an increase in bear sightings, including four bears in North Bend that were put to sleep. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said a mother bear and her three cubs were getting...
Grass fire spreads to vacant South Hill house
SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire broke out on the Spokane's lower South Hill Thursday morning, spreading from an area of grass into a vacant home. The fire appeared to have spread into the siding of the house. Firefighters used a chainsaw to get into the wall and esnure the flames were fully out.
CDC improves Tri-Cities COVID rating. But major outbreak is reported in the area
“This particular surge is not skipping anyone,” said a Benton Franklin Health District official.
California crews make fire gains, Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office...
Man in construction zone crash near Wallace hopes ITD will make adjustments
WALLACE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene man is hoping the Idaho Transportation Department will put up cones and drop the speed limit in a construction zone near Wallace, ID after he was involved in a crash in the area. Thankfully nobody was injured in the crash, although Casey Folda says...
Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?
Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
Evacuation shelter for Lind fire operating at Ritzville Grade School
RITZVILLE, Wash. - An evacuation shelter for the Lind fire is in place at the Ritzville Grade School. The Red Cross is running the shelter, but community members had already begun setting up at the school before Red Cross arrived. People brought food and water, then set up chairs and...
Owner of Sullivan Family Farms aims to stay positive in wake of wildfire losses; thanks firefighters, community for support
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Louise Sullivan owns Sullivan Family Farms, located right on Williams Lake Road in the heart of the Williams Lake Fire fire line. She says they've sustained some big losses, but the goodness of their community has kept her going. "We've lost our haystacks, pasture ground, timber,...
air wip
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're driving through Spokane or the Inland Northwest today, you're probably seeing and smelling the wildfire smoke in the air. The sudden drop in air quality has promted our weather team to activate a Weather Authoprity Alert. The air quallity in Spokane is in the "moderate"...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Older Generation
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Generation of Our Parents and Grandparents. If you grew up in Washington, you no doubt heard your parents and grandparents have certain sayings that stick with you to this day. Some of the old sayings from our parental figures are hilarious, some of them are unrepeatable, and others might even deserve to be passed on down to the next generation. Do you remember some of those old Washington sayings from your grandparents and parents?
