Cheney, WA

Firefighters from across Washington arrive in Cheney to fight 3,200-acre Williams Lake Fire

By Nick Jahnke, KHQ Digital Producer Bradley Warren
 2 days ago
CHENEY, Wash. - The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
KHQ Right Now

Williams Lake Fire now estimated at 1,600 acres, still not contained

CHENEY, Wash. - In a statewide briefing, DNR officials said the Williams Lake Fire is actually 30% contained. Last Updated: August 5 at 8:30 a.m. New estimates from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Friday morning said the Williams Lake Fire burning near Cheney is 1,600 acres and still has not been contained.
Good air quality in Spokane this weekend despite wildfires burning across the state

As wildfires continue to burn throughout the state, Spokane is lucky to be seeing good air quality conditions this weekend. Saturday brought mostly sunny and perfect temperature conditions staying in the mid-80s throughout the day. As we continue to track the smoke radar, air quality is forecasted to stay in the “good” category across nearly all of Washington for the rest of Saturday.
KHQ Right Now

Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: 'I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness'

CHENEY, Wash. - Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. "She was like, 'Mom, you've had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there's a fire,'" Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she'd be home in 10 minutes.
Grass fire spreads to vacant South Hill house

SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire broke out on the Spokane's lower South Hill Thursday morning, spreading from an area of grass into a vacant home. The fire appeared to have spread into the siding of the house. Firefighters used a chainsaw to get into the wall and esnure the flames were fully out.
