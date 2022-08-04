Crawford County man fatally injured in tractor rollover, Sunday

Read on www.kjan.com
Man on a skid steer arrested after striking police vehicles during a pursuit in western IA
(Onawa, Iowa) – An unusual pursuit occurred Saturday afternoon that ended with several police cars damaged and the suspect taken into custody. According to the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, an on-duty Deputy on patrol in Onawa at around 1:12-p.m., Saturday, saw a male subject driving a John Deere 333G skid steer, who was known to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.
Onawa, IA man arrested after pursuit in John Deere skid loader
MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — An Onawa, Iowa man is in jail after a police pursuit involving construction equipment on Saturday. According to a release by the Monona County Sheriff's Office, a deputy on patrol spotted a man driving a John Deere 333G skid steer who has multiple warrants for his arrest.
[UPDATE] ISP: An Earlham man died, an Exira man and 1 other was injured in multi-vehicle crashes on I-80 Friday morning
(Dallas County, Iowa) – One person died and two others were were injured during two separate, multi-vehicle accidents Friday morning on Interstate 80 eastbound, in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol reports the first crash that happened at around 6:45-a.m., two-miles east of Des Soto, resulted in the death of 27-year-old Ryan Hougham, of Earlham. He was wearing his seat belt, but died from his injuries at Mercy Hospital, in Des Moines.
Cass County Sheriff’s report, 8/5/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two recent arrests and a close-call accident involving a pickup truck and a train. Authorities say Deputies on Thursday arrested 29-year-old Robert Warner, of Fremont, NE, for OWI/1st Offense. Warner was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond. And on Wednesday, 52-year-old Craig Griffin, of Wiota, was arrested on warrants for Failure to Appear and Violation of Probation. Griffin was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
Cass County Sheriff’s Dept. investigates dog deaths
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, today (Thursday), said they were made aware on Tuesday (Aug. 2nd), of an incident of animal abuse, cruelty and killing, involving two dogs in the rural Cumberland area. The two dogs had been missing since July 27th, 2022 and were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road. Their rear legs had been bound and they were found to have been shot in the head.
Lake View Man Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Accident
A Lake View man was injured in a motorcycle-deer accident earlier this week. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the accident happened early Tuesday morning about seven miles north of Sac City. 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on county road M-54 around 1:20am on Tuesday, when a deer ran onto the roadway in Peterson's path. Peterson was thrown from his 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Following Fight in Storm Lake
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Texas man in behind bars charged with attempted murder accused of playing a role in a fight early Friday morning at a Storm Lake motel. Police were called to the Budget Inn just after 12:45 where an investigation determined a victim had sustained injuries to the face and legs after refusing to take illegal drugs offered by the alleged suspect.
Police arrest 3 Iowa teens connected to shooting that critically injured woman
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police have arrested three juveniles they believe are connected to aJuly shooting that critically injured a woman. Police have arrested 17-year-old Jamarrion J. Davis, 17-year-old Patrick E. Walker and 16-year-old Javen C. Preston. Davis is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a...
PILOT OF MONONA COUNTY PLANE CRASH IDENTIFIED
AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE PILOT WHO WAS KILLED IN THE CRASH OF HIS SMALL PLANE NEAR UTE, IOWA ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON. THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 45-YEAR-OLD BRADY PENNER OF WEATHERFORD, OKLAHOMA DIED WHEN HIS SPRAY PLANE HIT ELECTRICAL LINES AND CRASHED. AROUND 230TH AND TEAK AVENUE. PENNER WAS PRONOUNCED...
Omaha Man Sentenced for Firearm Offenses
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – A District Court Judge in Pottawattamie County has sentenced a Nebraska man to nearly 6 1/2 years in prison on weapons charges. Authorities say 33-year-old Jesse Dean Seifert, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 77 months in prison for charges of Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. The sentence is consecutive to any state prison sentence. Seifert must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Victim of fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa has been identified
UTE, Iowa — The Monona County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot who died in an airplane crash Saturday near Ute. The pilot, 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Armed Robber of Country Store in Denison Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison
(Denison) A man who robbed the Country Store in Denison was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says 24-year-old Nhial Biliew, from Denison, received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of interference with commerce by robbery.
Longtime Ames sweet corn seller Sierra DesPlanques is in a coma after a crash Monday
Sierra DesPlanques started helping at her family’s sweet corn stand in Ames when she was 14 years old. She spent many summer days at the stand on the corner of 13th Street and Grand Avenue. Now 22, Sierra was headed to Fort Dodge with a truck full of sweet...
Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash
A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
Temporary closure of Iowa 37 at the BNSF Railway crossing at Earling begins on Monday, Aug. 8
ATLANTIC, Iowa – Aug. 4, 2022 – A joint Iowa DOT/ BNSF Railway project to reconstruct the at-grade rail crossing on Iowa 37 on the east side of Earling will close the road starting Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 a.m., until Saturday, Aug. 13, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 maintenance office.
Excessive Heat Warning replaces Heat Advisory in 3 area Counties, Saturday
Harrison-Pottawattamie-Mills Counties…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM SATURDAY. * WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Update 8/6/22: Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory for today and tonight
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING remains in effect from Noon until 9-p.m. today (Saturday), for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills Counties in western Iowa. And, a HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for all but the northern two-tiers of counties in Iowa. Expect heat index values (what it feels like), of up to...
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
Shelby County Supervisors approve SS4A application, & receive a petition opposed to CO2 pipeline
The Board of Supervisors in Shelby County met Tuesday morning, in a regular session. Auditor Mark Maxwell said in the meeting minutes, that Todd Valline presented updates and events sponsored and participated in by his organization, the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industries. During the session, Shelby County Engineer, Brandon Burmeister asked the board for approval of Amendments to Utility permits for Kirkman RNG, LLC. A motion to that effect was passed unanimously.
