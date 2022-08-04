Nicky Campbell's former Edinburgh teacher fights extradition

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Man released after arrest over Lib Dem councillor attack
A man arrested after a councillor reported being assaulted while out leafleting in Edinburgh has been released without charge. Councillor Kevin Lang had said he was "very shaken up" after being confronted by a man who he said grabbed him by the throat and hurled abuse at him. The incident...
Woman who ran over and killed boyfriend in Fife avoids jail
A 21-year-old woman who killed the "love of her life" by running him over with her car has avoided a prison sentence. Grace Ross struck Joshua Kerr, 18, near the farm where he worked in Leslie, Fife, on 22 May 2020. He died after suffering a catastrophic head injury. Ross,...
Former prosecutor John Watt QC jailed for abusing children
A former Scottish prosecutor has been jailed for 10 years for sexually abusing four young children more than four decades ago. John Watt QC, who was also a criminal defence lawyer, preyed on three young girls and a boy over a 14-year period. The 72-year-old had been extradited from the...
Fatima Issa: Police probe death of UK woman shot in South Africa
Police are investigating the death of a woman from the UK who was shot while holidaying in South Africa. Fatima Issa, from Leicester, was visiting Johannesburg when she died on Sunday 7 August. Police in South Africa said they were investigating a case of "culpable homicide and negligent handling of...
Ipswich footballer attacked by balaclava gang with machete
A footballer was allegedly attacked during a match by a group of people in balaclavas and wielding a machete. The man, in his 20s, was injured during a match between Hope Church and Unity at the Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich at about 16:00 BST on Saturday. Suffolk Police said...
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies
Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
‘It’s great to be back’: return of Edinburgh Fringe sees surge in sales
Attenders thrilled at festival but disgusted at the price of rooms, while venues are relieved at the bums on seats
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
Owami Davies: Fifth arrest over missing student nurse
Detectives have arrested a fifth man in the case of a missing student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, who was studying at King's College London, was recorded on CCTV in the company of a man on 7 July - the day she was last seen. Four men previously arrested in connection...
CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East Sussex
Police are searching for a gang of girls who stole croissants and hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes from a shop in Hove, East Sussex, on 18 July.This CCTV footage shows the group going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display, as well as stealing the baked products.The incident occurred at the Tesco Express in Denmark Villas next to Hove train station.Sussex Police have released the video in an appeal to track them down.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Hosepipe ban: Households in Kent and Sussex told to limit water useRoyal Mint celebrates launch of new gold bar by presenting one to new Hindu templePet alligator surrendered to animal protection group in New York
George Montague: Brighton bus named after 'oldest gay rights campaigner'
A bus has been named after Brighton's self-proclaimed "oldest gay in the village", activist George Montague. Mr Montague, who died earlier this year aged 98, was a well-known figure among the city's gay community. He fought for and won an apology from the government after his criminal conviction under the...
Tingley: Three jailed over revenge shooting at caravan park
Three family members have been jailed for a revenge shooting sparked by a fight at a christening party. Shaun McDermott, 35, recruited cousin Richard Bathie, 53, and Bathie's 18-year-old son Joshua for the attack at a caravan park in Tingley in August 2021. The shooting left their two victims with...
Owami Davies: Searches for missing student prove fruitless
Met detectives looking for missing student Owami Davies said they have searched extensively and viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV to no avail. Five people arrested - two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap - have been released on bail, pending further investigation. Ms Davies, who...
Windrush man was treated shamefully, appeal judges say
A man who travelled to Britain in 1960 when he was three, as part of the Windrush generation, was "shamefully treated", senior judges have said. Hubert Howard was born in Jamaica and died in Britain in 2019, aged 62. He experienced "serious problems" because he could not get formal documentation...
Nottingham Museums buy last known portrait of DH Lawrence
A portrait of the writer DH Lawrence, which is thought to be the last one painted while he was alive, has been bought by Nottingham Museums. Lawrence, who was born in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, was most famous for his controversial novel Lady Chatterley's Lover. The portrait was bought from a private...
Thailand toad: Amphibian's lift in Cardiff student's suitcase
A university student returned from Thailand to Wales with an unexpected guest in her suitcase - a toad. Hannah Turian thinks it travelled more than 5,000 miles back to Cardiff after hopping into one of her shoes. It's now being cared for by a reptile expert after an estimated 35...
How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022
Birmingham staged the XXII Commonwealth Games with the event being held on British soil for the third time this century after Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow eight years ago.Here we look at how the home nations fared this summer.EnglandGold: 57Silver: 66Bronze: 53Total: 176 (second on the medal table)Star: Jake Jarman (gymnastics)Summary: England closed the gap on first-placed Australia in the medals table compared to four years ago, finishing second with 10 fewer golds and just two overall behind their southern-hemisphere rivals. Jake Jarman became the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals at these Games and success was across...
Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland
A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
