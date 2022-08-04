Read on www.newyorkupstate.com
Young M.A’s ‘Island Summer’ concert canceled at Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre
Syracuse, N.Y. — Young M.A’s stop in Syracuse has been canceled the same day the rapper was scheduled to perform. Young M.A’s “Island Summer” concert at the Landmark Theater was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the theater said Saturday afternoon. The show was...
Noted New York City brewery nears opening for Manlius taproom
Manlius, N.Y. — The Singlecut Barn, a local outlet for the beers of New York City brewer SingleCut Beersmiths, is scheduled to open in Manlius with some “previews” starting in early September. The taproom will be located in and around a 200-year-old barn at The Yard, an...
Were There Any Central New Yorkers Aboard the Titanic?
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of James Cameron's Academy Award-winning film Titanic. Which got me wondering... of the 2,240 passengers aboard, were any of them Central New Yorkers?. Most people know the ship was headed to New York City, but a few of its passengers were...
Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral
A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
Utica Angler Reels in Fish of 10,000 Casts For Moment of Lifetime
A Utica angler reeled in 'the fish of 10,000 casts' for a moment of a lifetime. Pat Brady has been fishing for a while but he didn't start getting serious about it until a couple of years ago. "I’m a catch and release fisherman and love the sport." Until...
CanalFest’22 in Rome starts August 5th
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The 2022 CanalFest will be held at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal from August 5th through August 7th. Celebrations this year coincide with the 245th Anniversary of the Battle of Oriskany that happened on August 6th, 1777. The battle was very influential and affected the British and their allies, ending a 20-day siege of Ft. Stanwix 14 days later.
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this month
A popular restaurant chain will celebrate the grand opening of another new location in New York this month. Jersey Mike's Subs is set to hold the grand opening for its newest New York location in Middletown on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
What You Need To Know About An Upcoming Ghost Hunt At The Herkimer Home
Get your frights on at a Ghost Hunt being held at the Herkimer Home State Historic Site. Ghostbusters gear up- It all happens on Saturday September 24th between 6PM - 8PM at the Herkimer Home. Preliminary investigations at the site with Central New York Ghost Hunters have already been completed...
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Put on a New Pot: Coffee Mania Announces Homer Hut
It’s official! Coffee Mania has begun construction of Homer Hut in Homer. The new location will open sometime this December just down the road from Origins. The new hut, will be built at 115 North West Rd. in Homer. It will include two drive-thru windows, similar to the Groton Ave. and Port Watson St. locations.
Syracuse basketball recruiting target JP Estrella sums up official visit: Meeting the players, Jim Boeheim’s house and golf
Syracuse, N.Y. ― JP Estrella’s official visit to Syracuse over the last two days mirrored most other recruits’ trips to the SU campus. The highly-regarded 6-foot-11 big in the 2023 class saw the Carmelo K. Anthony Center, toured the school’s campus, and met the Orange players.
Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair
MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
Hot days, muggy nights, ‘torrential downpours’ likely for Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The wilting heat and humidity over the past few days in Upstate New York will continue through Monday, the National Weather Service said. The atmosphere is so moisture-laden that there’s a chance for flooding in areas that get hit hard by repeated thunderstorms starting today. “Scattered,...
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
County Executive’s Aquarium Plan Faces Backlash In CNY
I’m reporting live from the Syracuse Harbor. The place where County Executive Ryan McMahon initiated a plan for a new aquarium last year. The Onondaga County legislators voted on Tuesday, and the plan was approved with a 9-8 vote. The plan has been met with criticism by residents as...
JP Estrella Recaps Syracuse Basketball Official Visit
One of the top bigs in the 2023 class is JP Estrella, who runs with the Middlesex Magic in AAU ball and will play for Brewster Academy this upcoming high school season. Estrella took officials to Marquette and Tennessee in June followed by Iowa at the end of July. Next up is Syracuse, who Estrella ...
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
CNY Firefighter Honored By His Department For His Service
Many first responders have to wear many different hats in their line of work. Darren is a prime of example of this. Dedicated and hard-working are two words that best describe Darren. He is a proud 14-year member of the Newport Fire Department, serving as the Second Assistant Chief for 5-years as well. He is always ready to go as soon as the call comes in.
