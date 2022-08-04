ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Lite 98.7

Were There Any Central New Yorkers Aboard the Titanic?

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of James Cameron's Academy Award-winning film Titanic. Which got me wondering... of the 2,240 passengers aboard, were any of them Central New Yorkers?. Most people know the ship was headed to New York City, but a few of its passengers were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
WIBX 950

CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral

A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
informnny.com

CanalFest’22 in Rome starts August 5th

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The 2022 CanalFest will be held at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal from August 5th through August 7th. Celebrations this year coincide with the 245th Anniversary of the Battle of Oriskany that happened on August 6th, 1777. The battle was very influential and affected the British and their allies, ending a 20-day siege of Ft. Stanwix 14 days later.
ROME, NY
wxhc.com

Put on a New Pot: Coffee Mania Announces Homer Hut

It’s official! Coffee Mania has begun construction of Homer Hut in Homer. The new location will open sometime this December just down the road from Origins. The new hut, will be built at 115 North West Rd. in Homer. It will include two drive-thru windows, similar to the Groton Ave. and Port Watson St. locations.
HOMER, NY
Romesentinel.com

Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair

MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
MUNNSVILLE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Hot days, muggy nights, ‘torrential downpours’ likely for Upstate NY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The wilting heat and humidity over the past few days in Upstate New York will continue through Monday, the National Weather Service said. The atmosphere is so moisture-laden that there’s a chance for flooding in areas that get hit hard by repeated thunderstorms starting today. “Scattered,...
ENVIRONMENT
WHEC TV-10

2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
ROCHESTER, NY
syr.edu

County Executive’s Aquarium Plan Faces Backlash In CNY

I’m reporting live from the Syracuse Harbor. The place where County Executive Ryan McMahon initiated a plan for a new aquarium last year. The Onondaga County legislators voted on Tuesday, and the plan was approved with a 9-8 vote. The plan has been met with criticism by residents as...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

JP Estrella Recaps Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

One of the top bigs in the 2023 class is JP Estrella, who runs with the Middlesex Magic in AAU ball and will play for Brewster Academy this upcoming high school season. Estrella took officials to Marquette and Tennessee in June followed by Iowa at the end of July. Next up is Syracuse, who Estrella ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’

Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Firefighter Honored By His Department For His Service

Many first responders have to wear many different hats in their line of work. Darren is a prime of example of this. Dedicated and hard-working are two words that best describe Darren. He is a proud 14-year member of the Newport Fire Department, serving as the Second Assistant Chief for 5-years as well. He is always ready to go as soon as the call comes in.
NEWPORT, NY

