IStar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ IStar Financial Inc. (STAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $132.6 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.70 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 42 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $48.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STAR

