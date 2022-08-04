IStar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
