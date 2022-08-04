IStar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ IStar Financial Inc. (STAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $132.6 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.70 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 42 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $48.1 million in the period.

