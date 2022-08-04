Embraer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) _ Embraer SA (ERJ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $74.2 million.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 21 cents per share.

The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

