Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday morning’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Morning” game were:

9-8-0-4, Wild:

(nine, eight, zero, four; Wild: zero)

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

