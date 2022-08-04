Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Morning’ game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least two robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight Thursday and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Southern California casino’s parking lot before fleeing with cash, police said. At least two suspects, armed with handguns and a rifle, remained at large hours after the shooting in Gardena, a city about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles. The guard was shot in the leg and is expected to survive, according to Gardena Police Lt. Chris Cuff. The other guard was not shot but was taken to the hospital for cuts sustained during the violence outside the Hustler Casino. The armored vehicle is operated by Loomis US, a cash-handling company; a representative did not immediately respond to request for comment. Thursday’s robbery occurred just weeks after thieves broke into an unattended Brink’s tractor-trailer parked at a remote rest stop and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones after the vehicle’s two armed guards walked away. That theft occurred early July 11 in the unincorporated community of Lebec, about 75 miles (about 121 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

