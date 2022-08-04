Read on www.atlantamagazine.com
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby to host back to school fest ahead of first day of classes
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning recording artist Lil Baby loves giving back to his Atlanta community whenever he can. To help students prepare for the new school year, Lil Baby is hosting a “Back to School Fest” Sunday, August 7 at The Mall West End located at 850 Oak St SW.
AccessAtlanta
Outkast’s Big Boi showcases Atlanta studio ‘The Dungeon’ on truTV series
If you know anything about Outkast, you know just how legendary The Dungeon is. The studio is well known for being the basement where Outkast first got together as a part of the Dungeon Family and started on their musical journey. Classics like “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” “Elevators” and “Spottieottiedopaliscious” were all made there. The Dungeon is putting another notch on its hip-hop history heavyweight belt, as it was featured on truTV’s “101 Places To Party Before You Die.”
saportareport.com
Atlanta Press Club to honor winners of 2022 ‘Awards of Excellence’
The Atlanta Press Club (APC) has named the winners of its 2022 “Awards of Excellence” for journalism created last year. The contest was judged by members of the Los Angeles Press Club. An event celebrating the winners, open to both members and non-members, is scheduled for Aug. 8 at the Gathering Spot.
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7
Lobster TacosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Atlanta food lovers - Gas is 4 bucks a gallon. Eggs are 5 bucks a dozen. Inflation is out of control, right?. What's a lobster lover like me supposed to do? Forget about this crustacean goodness and stick to chicken of the sea? Nope bartaco has my back and yours! From now until 9/5 (that's Labor Day), you can get one of their badass lobster filled tacos for less than 7 bucks!! They are $6.85 to be exact.
Atlanta Black Restaurant Week | Eats to try
ATLANTA — Black Restaurant Week is celebrating five years in Atlanta and is expanding its reach to include food trucks, sweets and other culinary wonders. Contrary to its name, the foodie celebration will stretch from Aug. 5 through Aug. 14, celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine. For nine days, several eateries crucial to metro Atlanta's culinary landscape invite people to eat, sip and repeat at Black-owned restaurants.
creativeloafing.com
SOULFOOD SUNDAY BRUNCH w/ LIVE MUSIC & DJS @APACHE XLR
SOULFOOD SUNDAY BRUNCH w/ LIVE MUSIC & DJS @APACHE XLR Sold Out SOULFOOD-BRUNCH DOWNTOWN ATLANTA @ the WORLD FAMOUS APACHE XLR! Roving Djs & Live Music for your morning vibes!
CBS 46
Rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop gives out 160 free haircuts to students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton and DeKalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday and The Swag Shop is making sure their students look fresh for the first day. The swag shop is a spot you may see musicians or athletes getting their hair buzzed, but Saturday it was kids getting fresh cuts.
CBS 46
Grammy award-winning rapper 21 Savage to host 7th annual back-to-school drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation are set to host their 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided more than 2,000 students with backpacks,...
CBS 46
Home Depot Backyard to host Night Market Sept. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second Night Market event Sept. 8. Much like the spring event, the Night Market will host a variety of food and drink vendors from around Atlanta. The event’s culinary offerings are headlined by local breweries such as Creature Comforts and Burnt Hickory Brewery, but non-alcoholic beverages will be available as well. Mercedes-Benz Stadium Executive Chef Matt Cooper will be on hand to provide food, as will other local chefs. A full lineup will be announced closer to the event.
Eater
Six Atlanta Restaurant Trends to Watch
Remember when bacon was the “It” food of the moment (and in or on everything) and trendy burger bars were opening all over Atlanta? Recently, food trends like mochi doughnuts and birria have taken hold here. And while some would say veganism is trending hard in Atlanta right now, others would argue such restaurants and Atlantans’ love affair with vegetables and meatless meals are just part of the city’s food culture and the culinary fabric of the South.
CBS 46
Free haircuts, school supplies to be provided by V-103, SWAG Shop and law firm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The SWAG Shop, Witherite Law Group and Atlanta radio station V-103 FM are collaborating to provide school-aged children with free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies, officials announced. According to officials, the Witherite Law Group will sponsor more than 160 students to receive a free haircut, valued...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman targeted by mugger for Louis Vuitton as she left Lenox Square
A woman was mugged on her way back to her car as she left Lenox Square Mall. Atlanta police say the robber had his eyes on a designer bag the woman had just purchases at one of the stores. A safety expert discusses the options for shoppers.
AccessAtlanta
Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee
We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns on 8/8
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Miami return on August 8th at 8/7c. Attorney Kendra Robinson and Yung Joc join us to talk about what you can expect this season, married life, and more!
Atlanta businessman Charles Loudermilk dies at 95
ATLANTA — Charles Loudermilk, an Atlanta businessman who is credited with helping turn Atlanta into the economic engine it is today, has died at 95, his family announced. Loudermilk was the founder of Atlanta-based Aaron’s, a furniture and electronics rental business chain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Concert picks for Aug. 4 – 8
Thursday, Aug. 4🎸 Rise Against @ Tabernacle Friday, Aug. 5💃 High Frequency Friday @ The High🎧 Mike Zarin, Wahine, and DJ Smiles @ Cat Eye Creative🎼 Songwriters in the Round @ Red Clay Foundry🎸 Chase Atlantic @ The Eastern Saturday, Aug. 6🎶 The O’Jays, Gladys Knight, and El Debarge @ Lakewood Amphitheater🎸 ZZ Top @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater @ Chastain Park🦇 Madman’s Diary (Ozzy Osbourne tribute) @ 37 Main Sunday, Aug. […] The post Concert picks for Aug. 4 – 8 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Talking With Tami
The Country Club Of The South, My Experience
Hey guys wanted to share my experience yesterday that was super fun. Yesterday afternoon I was invited out to lunch with a friend where he plays golf. I’ve been in Atlanta since 2005 and with my line of work, I’ve been to lots of golfing charity events on magnificent golf courses and to many country clubs but I have never been to The Country Club of the South located in Johns Creek.
Atlanta Daily World
Amphitheaters New Trend in Cities in Metro Atlanta Mable House Amphatheatre Booked Solid With Major Performers
Summertime in Atlanta has been sizzling and Amphitheater outdoor concerts have been super hot in popularity!. Amphitheaters have been popping up all over the metro Area over the past few years with the latest in Dekalb County, the Dekalb Rainbow Park Amphitheater at 1831 Rainbow Drive next to the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center. It opened a few months ago on May 14th with performances by Atlanta based Broadway actress and recording artist Jennifer Holiday and trumpeter Joey Sommerville. It seats 1,000, cost $1.7 million to construct and was spearheaded by Dekalb Commissioners Larry Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson who worked with the Dekalb Department of Community Development to fund. The opening performance was produced by choreographer, director and producer Stepp Stewart and drummer and music director J Fly.
AccessAtlanta
21 Savage to host 7th annual back-to-school drive in Decatur
21 Savage is making sure the kids have everything they need as they head back to the classroom. The Grammy award-winning artist and his “Leading By Example Foundation” are on their seventh year of ensuring they’re prepared for back-to-school season. The event will provide local students with school supplies, backpacks, uniforms and other school essentials. They’re even taking it a step further to make sure the kids look as good as they feel, by also providing haircuts, sneakers and hair braiding.
