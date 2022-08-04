BCE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) _ BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $467 million.

On a per-share basis, the Verdun, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The Canada’s largest telecommunications company posted revenue of $4.59 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.53 billion.

BCE shares have decreased 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has remained unchanged over the last 12 months.

