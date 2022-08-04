ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MGE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.8 million.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share.

The public utility holding company posted revenue of $152.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGEE

