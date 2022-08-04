MGE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.8 million.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share.

The public utility holding company posted revenue of $152.3 million in the period.

