This SC native went from tragedy to triumph after a near fatal car accident.Evelyn Drayton website. Evelyn Murray Drayton of Georgetown, South Carolina is a very successful woman and has done many great things in life. She is an ordained minister, author of eight books, a recording artist, and has had the pleasure of being a repeat guest on many live television shows. However, she almost lost her life before getting the opportunity to accomplish any of those things.

GEORGETOWN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO