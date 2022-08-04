ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manning, SC

ciu.edu

CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician

Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Town of Summerton meeting agenda for August 9

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 | 6:00 PM. Summerton Town Hall 10 Main Street, Summerton, South Carolina 29148. C. Special Called Meeting July 19, 2022 D. Special Called Meeting July 29, 2022. 6. Old Business. A. 2nd and Final Reading Amending the Travel Expense Policy. B. 2nd and Final Reading Ordinance...
SUMMERTON, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Cheryl Banks, Tyrone Murdock unite in marriage

Cheryl D. Banks of Barnwell and Tyrone A. Murdock of Bamberg were united in marriage on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Sweetwater Country Club in Barnwell. The Rev. Lisa Way officiated. The bride was given in marriage by George E. Carrie.
BARNWELL, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia locals open eco-friendly junk removal business

A not-so-typical junk removal company has made its way to Columbia. Junk King expanded to the area to provide locals with a more eco-friendly route for removing unwanted items. The company strongly emphasizes 'green' junk removal, and according to the website, over 60% of the junk removed is recycled and...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

SC DHEC asks Columbia residents to collect bird carcasses

After West Nile Virus was found in a dead bird in Columbia, DHEC continues to encourage residents to collect and submit dead birds. The agency announced on their website their need for more samples back in March and asked residents to lend a hand. "Please help DHEC monitor West Nile...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Free master gardening workshop in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three community organizations are trying to teach art to residents through a free gardening class. Topiary expert Mike Gibson is working with Columbia Parks & Recreation and the Ernest A. Finney, Jr. Cultural Arts Center to host the four-week master class. "I think a common misconception...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

End to universal free meals in schools may offer challenges

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As the new school year approaches, pandemic protections that allowed all children to eat for free have ended. Families will now need to complete an income-based application to qualify for free meals. Dr. Orgul Ozturk, economics professor at the University of South Carolina, says she...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Earthquake rumbles in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A 1.6 magnitude earthquake was reported by the USGS Friday. The organization said the earthquake took place on Thursday, August 4th at 2:40 p.m. It had a depth of around 3.4 miles. It was located approximately 5.1 miles to the east south east of Elgin. It...
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
SUMTER, SC
Kennardo G. James

“The Doctors Told My Husband I May Not Make It Through the Night”

This SC native went from tragedy to triumph after a near fatal car accident.Evelyn Drayton website. Evelyn Murray Drayton of Georgetown, South Carolina is a very successful woman and has done many great things in life. She is an ordained minister, author of eight books, a recording artist, and has had the pleasure of being a repeat guest on many live television shows. However, she almost lost her life before getting the opportunity to accomplish any of those things.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies searching for missing Orangeburg man

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a 59-year-old man. Investigators say Hurbert Lee Sanders has been missing for six months. “We’ve had positive leads on this man since he was last seen by his family,” the sheriff said. “But...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
ELGIN, SC
iheart.com

Richland County Schools Facing Teacher Shortages

Several Richland County schools are facing shortages ahead of the new school year. Richland School District Two is reporting 103 teacher vacancies, while Richland School District One has 181. This comes despite the minimum teacher salary being raised by state lawmakers from 36-thousand dollars to 40-thousand dollars.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies search for missing veteran with memory loss

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies are searching for a missing veteran who suffers from memory loss and other health issues. Authorities say Millard Hunter, 61, went into the Shaw Air Force Base around 5 p.m. Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since. They believe he may...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

