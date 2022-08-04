Read on manninglive.com
CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician
Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
'The invisible population': Organizations helping Midlands children facing homelessness, neglect
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Living in a car, couch hopping, and sleeping at hotels. Homeless No More CEO Lila Anna Sauls said these situations are a reality for many children in the midlands. She calls them the invisible population. "When the community talks about homelessness, it's primarily men and women....
Town of Summerton meeting agenda for August 9
Tuesday, August 9, 2022 | 6:00 PM. Summerton Town Hall 10 Main Street, Summerton, South Carolina 29148. C. Special Called Meeting July 19, 2022 D. Special Called Meeting July 29, 2022. 6. Old Business. A. 2nd and Final Reading Amending the Travel Expense Policy. B. 2nd and Final Reading Ordinance...
Cheryl Banks, Tyrone Murdock unite in marriage
Cheryl D. Banks of Barnwell and Tyrone A. Murdock of Bamberg were united in marriage on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Sweetwater Country Club in Barnwell. The Rev. Lisa Way officiated. The bride was given in marriage by George E. Carrie.
Columbia locals open eco-friendly junk removal business
A not-so-typical junk removal company has made its way to Columbia. Junk King expanded to the area to provide locals with a more eco-friendly route for removing unwanted items. The company strongly emphasizes 'green' junk removal, and according to the website, over 60% of the junk removed is recycled and...
SC DHEC asks Columbia residents to collect bird carcasses
After West Nile Virus was found in a dead bird in Columbia, DHEC continues to encourage residents to collect and submit dead birds. The agency announced on their website their need for more samples back in March and asked residents to lend a hand. "Please help DHEC monitor West Nile...
Free master gardening workshop in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three community organizations are trying to teach art to residents through a free gardening class. Topiary expert Mike Gibson is working with Columbia Parks & Recreation and the Ernest A. Finney, Jr. Cultural Arts Center to host the four-week master class. "I think a common misconception...
End to universal free meals in schools may offer challenges
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As the new school year approaches, pandemic protections that allowed all children to eat for free have ended. Families will now need to complete an income-based application to qualify for free meals. Dr. Orgul Ozturk, economics professor at the University of South Carolina, says she...
Bluford inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA — Former City of Newberry Police Department Private Henry Bluford was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia, on July 27. This special ceremony recognizes law enforcement officers from across the state who have lost their lives in the line of duty....
Lee County preps for first ever county-wide Back-to-School Bash
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Lee County is hosting a Back-to-School Bash to serve the entire community for the first time as students get ready to go back to school. More than 80 organizations and businesses are uniting to provide free school supplies and free health screening to over 500 students on Saturday.
Earthquake rumbles in Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A 1.6 magnitude earthquake was reported by the USGS Friday. The organization said the earthquake took place on Thursday, August 4th at 2:40 p.m. It had a depth of around 3.4 miles. It was located approximately 5.1 miles to the east south east of Elgin. It...
Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
“The Doctors Told My Husband I May Not Make It Through the Night”
This SC native went from tragedy to triumph after a near fatal car accident.Evelyn Drayton website. Evelyn Murray Drayton of Georgetown, South Carolina is a very successful woman and has done many great things in life. She is an ordained minister, author of eight books, a recording artist, and has had the pleasure of being a repeat guest on many live television shows. However, she almost lost her life before getting the opportunity to accomplish any of those things.
Deputies searching for missing Orangeburg man
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a 59-year-old man. Investigators say Hurbert Lee Sanders has been missing for six months. “We’ve had positive leads on this man since he was last seen by his family,” the sheriff said. “But...
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
Auditor: Explanation of Swansea’s missing records for $3.3M cancelled and never rescheduled
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - Two members of Swansea Town Council and the town-hired auditor said there was a meeting to discuss the town’s problematic financial record keeping, but it was cancelled and not rescheduled. Swansea’s town government is facing scrutiny after an audit found the town did not have...
Richland County Schools Facing Teacher Shortages
Several Richland County schools are facing shortages ahead of the new school year. Richland School District Two is reporting 103 teacher vacancies, while Richland School District One has 181. This comes despite the minimum teacher salary being raised by state lawmakers from 36-thousand dollars to 40-thousand dollars.
Sumter deputies search for missing veteran with memory loss
SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies are searching for a missing veteran who suffers from memory loss and other health issues. Authorities say Millard Hunter, 61, went into the Shaw Air Force Base around 5 p.m. Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since. They believe he may...
Couple claims illegal detainment by Holly Hill, Santee police in lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police illegally detained a South Carolina man and woman when they raided the sleeping couple's home outside of their jurisdiction in the middle of the night, a lawsuit alleges. Officers with the Holly Hill and Santee Police Departments took Shane Glover and Codie Fuller at gunpoint...
