Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Astros Prospect Dirden Named Texas League Player of the Month

To the surprise of no one, Justin Dirden claimed another award for his July performance. On Friday, Minor League Baseball named Dirden the July Texas League Player of the Month the same week he won Player of the Week and Houston Astros Minor League Player of the Month. Dirden recorded...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox meet in game 4 of series

Boston Red Sox (54-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (5-12, 4.61 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Royals +120;...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Boston

Royals beat Red Sox 7-3

By DAVID SMALE Associated PressKANSAS CITY, Mo. - Salvador Perez hit a line drive, three-run homer run to break open a close game and finished with four RBIs, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. Perez's blast in the seventh inning appeared to hit the wall below a railing in left field. The play was reviewed and the original call stood. The call prompted Boston manager Alex Cora to argue with home plate umpire Bill Welke, who tossed Cora. Bobby Witt Jr. broke a 3-all tie with an RBI single prior to...
BOSTON, MA

