Hillsborough County, FL

Andrew Warren: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney of Hillsborough County

 2 days ago
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new Florida Supreme Court justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
FLORIDA STATE
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Governor suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren, cites 'neglect of duty'

TAMPA, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit representing Hillsborough County has been suspended for what Gov. Ron DeSantis's office called "neglect of duty" and a "blanket refusal to enforce criminal laws" in Florida. What You Need To Know. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces suspension of...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Ron Desantis
POLITICO

The outlook for an abortion rights amendment in Florida

Hello and welcome to Thursday. Reverberation — The surprising outcome of Tuesday’s vote in Kansas where a proposal to strip abortion rights out of that state’s constitution was overwhelmingly defeated has sparked some to wonder if Florida voters could act as well. Coming soon?— During a televised...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren says he won't leave

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is not stepping down, despite an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis that attempts to suspend him from his locally elected role as the county's chief prosecutor, citing "neglect of duty" and "incompetence.""I'm still doing this job as the twice-elected state attorney," a defiant Warren said Thursday after a press conference called to discuss the findings in a cold case investigation.Driving the news: In a theatrical announcement at Falkenburg Road Jail that was harkened by sensational tweets from his media personnel, DeSantis announced Thursday morning that he was suspending Warren, state attorney in District 13...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
#Hillsborough#State Attorney#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Local#Politics Governor#13th Judicial Circuit
Florida Phoenix

State medical board ignores trans pleas, bows to DeSantis push for treatment guidelines

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Wendy Peale showed up in Dania Beach Friday to give the Florida Board of Medicine a piece of her mind, on behalf of her nonbinary kid, Ren. She wasn’t alone. Plenty of parents showed up to support their transgender and nonbinary children. There were scores of trans and gender non-conforming youth. A transgender military veteran. […] The post State medical board ignores trans pleas, bows to DeSantis push for treatment guidelines appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Orange County Public Schools counters rumors about Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

As the school year begins in Florida, Orange County Public Schools is countering rumors about what is restricted under Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" law. The law, which took effect July 1, bars classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in certain grades. Following the passage of the bill, a viral social media post mischaracterized what was prohibited under the bill. The post claimed that LGBTQ teachers were barred from having a photo of their spouse on their desk or speaking of their partners.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
wlrn.org

State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
FLORIDA STATE

