Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job, Demand Better Pay

Read on 987thebomb.com
Related
Need Some STEAM In Your Life? Snapology Coming To Amarillo.
When we moved to Amarillo, one of the things we asked people about was what schools offer GT and STEAM classes. The resounding response we got was, well none really. This was something that bothered us a fair amount. Our oldest son had tested out as a GT student back in Austin since his 1st grade year, and he'd been in that sort of learning ever since. Meeting with schools in the area, we found that those types of education were only offered in AFTER school settings.
One Last Hurrah Before Back-to-School in Canyon
If you blink you will miss it. That is what we hear all the time. I feel like this speaks the truth about our summer this year. I feel like we blinked and all missed it. It seemed to just fly by and now everything is about back to school.
Panhandling in Amarillo: Is the Begging Getting Out of Hand?
I was driving around Amarillo the other day. I had several errands to run all over the city and one thing I kept noticing was nearly every intersection had panhandlers. I looked at my fella and asked, "is it just me or are there more and more panhandlers these days."
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls
If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are Businesses Really Hiring In Amarillo? Just A Ruse?
If you roam around town, you'll notice a relatively common theme at a lot of places. "Now hiring" signs and messages are posted on marquees and doors of businesses. There are still a lot of unemployed people in Amarillo that are actively looking for a job but are somehow unable to gain employment anywhere. So what are the reasons behind it?
1 arrested after man hit, killed by car on Amarillo Blvd.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an arrest that was made after the death of a man who was hit by a car while crossing Amarillo Boulevard Sunday evening. According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to a crash involving a pedestrian in the […]
Amarillo asking for portions of Civic Center lawsuit to be resolved
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the legal proceedings continue in Potter County surrounding the city of Amarillo’s funding mechanism to pay for improvements and renovations to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, the city is requesting that portions of the litigation that they believe “can be decided now as a matter of law,” be decided sooner […]
98.7 The Bomb
Did You Ever Make The Trip To See Gators In Spearman, TX?
The Texas panhandle is a place full of interesting, and sometimes odd, places to visit. There's Cadillac Ranch and the handful of tributes to it with things half-buried in the ground. We have a massive canyon, and tons of ghost towns. But did you ever make the trip to see...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dog Park At Amarillo’s John Stiff Park Closed Until Further Notice
For most of us with dogs, getting the dog out of the house is an important activity. I know several people who take their dogs to John Stiff Memorial Park. Until further notice, those trips are going to have to wait. Why Did They Close The Dog Park?. According to...
Exciting News! Stolen Dog Found in Borger is Back Home in Houston
Earlier we told you about a dog found in Borger by animal control. The dog's name was Sheba. Sheba was stolen from a family in Houston almost 5 years ago. Sheba got to go home this weekend. She got a front seat ride to the airport from Borger Animal Control.
Updated: Amarillo Restaurant Officially Closed Building For Sale
The quickest way to lose your business is not to pay your employees. That was step number one for Grill Italia. They had announced earlier that their place was closing but owner, Pepi Osmani, promised it was temporary. He was out of the country when the temporary closing was announced...
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All the Great Patio’s You Need to Get Out and Enjoy in Amarillo
Amarillo has a lot of places where you can grab your friends and head out for a great meal. You drive down almost any main street of this great town and you are going to run into a place or two. Amarillo has some interesting weather as well. We talk...
Amarillo is Growing and East Amarillo is Getting New Businesses
I love seeing growth in Amarillo. Many people think that the only growth happening in Amarillo is in the Southwest, but that's not the case. Amarillo is growing everywhere!. Amarillo is seeing lots of new growth to the east. In fact, the I-40 and Grand area have a new Ross...
806 Cars Backpack Event & More School Supply Giveaways In Amarillo
Can you believe that school season is right around the corner? I know parents are rejoicing, and kids are in between happy and sad. However, with school getting ready to get back in full swing, it means it's time to snatch up those school supplies. This past weekend, 806 Cars...
Texas woman charged with holding 17 immigrants hostage in home
A Texas woman has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home.
kgncnewsnow.com
Have A Coke, and A Smile
Have a Coke and a Smile may not be what the folks at The Old Navy store in Amarillo may be thinking. You see, Monday morning at 10:a.m., a Coca-Cola truck smashed into the building while it was being driven through Westgate Plaza at I-40 and Soncy Road. Apparently, the...
End Of Summer Is Near. Here Are Amarillo’s Pool Closings.
You hate to see it. It's a sure sign that the end of summer is officially just around the bend. Your time at the pool is limited. The City of Amarillo has released info on when you can expect the pools to close. Basically, You Better Make The Most Of...
August is a Great Time in Amarillo to Clear the Shelters
Amarillo seems to have a problem with our animals making their way to the shelters. There is no room. If everyone just had their dogs and cats fixed this problem would get a lot better. There will still be a need for our local shelters but it wouldn't seem to...
The Mysterious Case of Former Amarillo Resident, Steven Koecher
I always wonder how people can just up and disappear. I mean, a whole person--GONE. How can that happen? You figure somehow they will be found. The family will get some closure at some point. That doesn't always happen. We have seen that with the Dorien Thomas case, which is...
98.7 The Bomb
Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987thebomb.com
Comments / 1