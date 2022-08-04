Gov. DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren for 'neglect of duty'

Read on www.wogx.com
Video shows manatee chasing alligator at Florida park
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - A man visiting a Florida park recently captured video of a manatee chasing an alligator in the water. Dennis Osha was at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota on Saturday when he spotted the playful chase. "In Florida the gators share a lot of the same...
Homeless Florida college student looking for laptop lost in the mail
Tavares Clarke isn’t your typical college sophomore. Not only is he a little older than your typical college student, but the full-time business major is also homeless. Clarke was in need of a laptop for a final project on which he was working. The laptop was shown to be delivered, but Clarke never signed for it.
Florida serial killers charged in a pair of 1983 rape and murder cold cases
TAMPA, Fla. - A pair of serial killers were indicted Thursday for the 1983 cold case rapes and murders of two women in Tampa, Florida — after an innocent man was exonerated, authorities announced. Amos Robinson, 58, and Abron Scott, 57, who are serving life sentences for another murder,...
Recycling plant sparks controversy in Winter Garden as neighbors fight planned facility
Winter Garden residents are concerned about a proposed recycling plant. Plastic from all over the state will end up at the large industrial building to be sorted and shipped out, according to PureCycle.
Weather Forecast: August 5, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see a relatively dry Friday evening and Saturday, but chances for widespread precipitation will increase on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be driven by those rain chances with highs in the low-to-mid 90s.
