VIDEO: Beaver Valley Community Concert Association Gets Ready For 2022-23 Series Of Shows

A Journey Through Jerusalem On This Week’s “Wake Up Beaver Valley”
Pastor Dave Grove discusses, through prayer and song, the identity of the church to its roots in Jerusalem, and how the teachings of Christ in that time are still echoed–and challenged–in today’s society on this week’s edition of “Wake Up Beaver Valley”. “Wake Up...
Food and brew couple bringing back The Tavern on the Square
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Work is underway to reopen The Tavern on the Square in New Wilmington. But new owners have taken over and announced online they will restore, renovate and then open doors in 2023. Matt and Maggie Noble are food and brew experts with plans to bring back the beloved landmark.
Sisters in Song: Musical Sister Acts in Pittsburgh’s History
In the 1940s, three sisters, Barbara, Elaine, and Shirley, sang their way through programs on KDKA radio and toured the country selling war bonds. Known as the Kinder Sisters, these women were one of many sister musical acts that have captivated audiences throughout Pittsburgh’s history. These sister groups were not only hugely popular, they also highlighted the connective power music wields in families and communities.
Drag queen bingo fundraiser in Brackenridge benefits Creighton man who recently beat cancer
A drag queen bingo event held at the Brackenridge American Legion on Saturday raised money for a local man who recently beat cancer. Kevin Coudriet, of Creighton, East Deer said he was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in early April. Two Mondays ago, he learned he had beaten it.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh to host car cruise at Westmoreland Mall
Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh are gearing up to host their first car cruise, festival and fundraiser next week, rounding out their summer event series. The car cruise will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, in the casino parking lot at Hempfield’s Westmoreland Mall. In...
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 5-7
There’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy. Here are five things to do around the Pittsburgh area this weekend. Liberty Magic is putting the “Spotlight on the ‘Burgh” this weekend, with three shows featuring master magicians who call Pittsburgh home. Mr. Messado, Michael Misko, Bill...
Italian festival returning to New Kensington; Vandergrift Festa canceled
One Italian festival is returning to the Alle-Kiski Valley, while another has been canceled, possibly for good. The 41st annual Festa Italiana will be held Friday and Saturday at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. The festa, not held since 2019, was replaced by drive-thru lasagna dinners in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks
It's the oldest borough in Lawrence County.
John R. Huey Auctioneer - Howard Meyer Estate Auction
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP-BUTLER CO. or Approx 2 Miles North of the Stone House on RT 8. Watch For Huey Auction Signs. 7.95 AC Zoned Commercial Nice Level Laying Land w/ Excellent Frontage on RT 8 w/ Nice Ready To Move into 90’x 84’ Pole Bldg w/ (3) Over Hd Doors, (1) Slider, Fully Cemented w/ Additional Tool Room. Sells w/ Over Hd Hoist & Waist Oil Furnace w/ Approx 3 +/- Ac Parking Lot Area. ALSO Includes 2 Story ½ Home w/ Kitchen, Dining Rom, Living Room, Full Bath, Full Basement, Spacious Yard Baseboard Elec. Heat – Well & Septic.( NEEDS TLC). RE TERMS: $25,000.00 Down Day Of Auction (NON REFUNDABLE) Balance in 30 Days or Upon Delivery of Deed. ALSO SELLING from same location @ Absolute Auction to High Bidder * No Minimum * No Reserves:
Free dental, vision, hearing care available at David L. Lawrence Convention Center
PITTSBURGH — Free dental, vision, and hearing care for kids, adults, and seniors are available for two days at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Event founders said that over two days, they will care for thousands of patients — no insurance or appointment is needed. Channel 11...
Aliquippa City Council hears 97th San Rocco Celebration Update
(Photo of local attorney John Havey, who represents the San Rocco Foundation, speaks at Wednesday night’s Aliquippa City Council Meeting. Photo and story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa City council met on Wednesday night and during the meeting they were given an update...
Dormont Park aka the Castle Park
If you have a bucket list for the best Playgrounds and Parks for kids in Pittsburgh, this wooded gem is one to add at the top! I remember playing at Dormont Park (or the Wooden Castle Park as we called it) as a kid for what felt like HOURS at a time and my kids seem to be carrying on the legacy. This Pittsburgh park located in Dormont is SO unique and really brings out the imagination in a child as they are running around embracing roles as King's and Queen's of the Kingdom.
Westminster Best-in-Show winner competing at Canfield Fairgrounds
The first day of the Steel Valley dog cluster is in the books, and plenty of dogs made their way through the Canfield Fairgrounds Thursday. The four-day event attracts some of the country's best breeders handlers and dogs, who compete in a variety of activities such as confirmation, obedience and rally competitions, dock diving, disc dog, and more.
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night's auction.
On Living Well this Week Dr. Maroon and Jeff Bost Discuss Difference Between CBD and Marijuana
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) On this week’s episode of Living Well on Beaver County Radio at 8:30 AM Saturday morning Dr. Joseph Maroon and Jeff Bost, PAC, will discuss the difference between CBD and Marijuana. Dr. Joseph Maroon is a world renown neurosurgeon with extensive experience in neurosurgery. He specializes...
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week offers new venues, no-reservation options
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week has something for every diner, says its director Brian McCollum. For those interested in trying a new eatery, there are a number of first-time participants for the event starting Monday. For indecisive diners, the website offers a Restaurant Roulette wheel that will pick a spot at random.
Steel City Con returns to the Monroeville Convention Center with an updated celebrity lineup
Monroeville Convention Center once again will be the hub of all things pop culture and comics as Steel City Con returns for its summer convention. About 12,000 people attended last August, and organizers are hoping to match or exceed that number despite several big-name cancellations. SSC officials had announced a...
Giant Eagle to brand new Shadyside store a Market District amid Meridian redevelopment
PITTSBURGH — When the region’s largest grocery chain debuts a newly built store on Penn Avenue in Shadyside in the next few years as part of new mixed-use redevelopment, the company will open not just a new store but one with a new brand for the location. After...
Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway
The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
Moraine State Park Regatta This Weekend
Portersville — The 23rd Annual Moraine State Park Regatta returns to Lake Arthur’s South Shore (225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville, PA) on August 5-7. The festivities will span most of the shoreline and include both land and water activities. The Regatta lasts Friday 4:00-8:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am-10:00 pm, and Sunday 10:00 am-6:00 pm. The event has grown in popularity in recent years, drawing a record of over 28,000 attendees in 2021. The event is free to attend, including parking.
