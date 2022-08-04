ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

VIDEO: Beaver Valley Community Concert Association Gets Ready For 2022-23 Series Of Shows

beavercountyradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcn247.com

Food and brew couple bringing back The Tavern on the Square

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Work is underway to reopen The Tavern on the Square in New Wilmington. But new owners have taken over and announced online they will restore, renovate and then open doors in 2023. Matt and Maggie Noble are food and brew experts with plans to bring back the beloved landmark.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
heinzhistorycenter.org

Sisters in Song: Musical Sister Acts in Pittsburgh’s History

In the 1940s, three sisters, Barbara, Elaine, and Shirley, sang their way through programs on KDKA radio and toured the country selling war bonds. Known as the Kinder Sisters, these women were one of many sister musical acts that have captivated audiences throughout Pittsburgh’s history. These sister groups were not only hugely popular, they also highlighted the connective power music wields in families and communities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Falls, PA
Beaver County, PA
Government
Beaver County, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Beaver Falls, PA
Government
County
Beaver County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 5-7

There’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy. Here are five things to do around the Pittsburgh area this weekend. Liberty Magic is putting the “Spotlight on the ‘Burgh” this weekend, with three shows featuring master magicians who call Pittsburgh home. Mr. Messado, Michael Misko, Bill...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Italian festival returning to New Kensington; Vandergrift Festa canceled

One Italian festival is returning to the Alle-Kiski Valley, while another has been canceled, possibly for good. The 41st annual Festa Italiana will be held Friday and Saturday at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. The festa, not held since 2019, was replaced by drive-thru lasagna dinners in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Wilson
Person
Chester Gregory
myprogressnews.com

John R. Huey Auctioneer - Howard Meyer Estate Auction

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP-BUTLER CO. or Approx 2 Miles North of the Stone House on RT 8. Watch For Huey Auction Signs. 7.95 AC Zoned Commercial Nice Level Laying Land w/ Excellent Frontage on RT 8 w/ Nice Ready To Move into 90’x 84’ Pole Bldg w/ (3) Over Hd Doors, (1) Slider, Fully Cemented w/ Additional Tool Room. Sells w/ Over Hd Hoist & Waist Oil Furnace w/ Approx 3 +/- Ac Parking Lot Area. ALSO Includes 2 Story ½ Home w/ Kitchen, Dining Rom, Living Room, Full Bath, Full Basement, Spacious Yard Baseboard Elec. Heat – Well & Septic.( NEEDS TLC). RE TERMS: $25,000.00 Down Day Of Auction (NON REFUNDABLE) Balance in 30 Days or Upon Delivery of Deed. ALSO SELLING from same location @ Absolute Auction to High Bidder * No Minimum * No Reserves:
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa City Council hears 97th San Rocco Celebration Update

(Photo of local attorney John Havey, who represents the San Rocco Foundation, speaks at Wednesday night’s Aliquippa City Council Meeting. Photo and story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa City council met on Wednesday night and during the meeting they were given an update...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
macaronikid.com

Dormont Park aka the Castle Park

If you have a bucket list for the best Playgrounds and Parks for kids in Pittsburgh, this wooded gem is one to add at the top! I remember playing at Dormont Park (or the Wooden Castle Park as we called it) as a kid for what felt like HOURS at a time and my kids seem to be carrying on the legacy. This Pittsburgh park located in Dormont is SO unique and really brings out the imagination in a child as they are running around embracing roles as King's and Queen's of the Kingdom.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Nic Desi
WFMJ.com

Westminster Best-in-Show winner competing at Canfield Fairgrounds

The first day of the Steel Valley dog cluster is in the books, and plenty of dogs made their way through the Canfield Fairgrounds Thursday. The four-day event attracts some of the country's best breeders handlers and dogs, who compete in a variety of activities such as confirmation, obedience and rally competitions, dock diving, disc dog, and more.
CANFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFMJ.com

Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway

The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
NEW CASTLE, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Moraine State Park Regatta This Weekend

Portersville — The 23rd Annual Moraine State Park Regatta returns to Lake Arthur’s South Shore (225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville, PA) on August 5-7. The festivities will span most of the shoreline and include both land and water activities. The Regatta lasts Friday 4:00-8:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am-10:00 pm, and Sunday 10:00 am-6:00 pm. The event has grown in popularity in recent years, drawing a record of over 28,000 attendees in 2021. The event is free to attend, including parking.
PORTERSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy