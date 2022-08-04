ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

See Freaky Creatures Hiding Under Your Feet on Northwest Beaches

By Aj Brewster
97 Rock
97 Rock
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

43 tons of ‘ghost nets’ removed from single Hawaiian coral reef

Nearly 50 tons of debris has been removed from marine ecosystems in Hawai’i including 43 tons of “ghost nets” from a single coral reef.The reef is known as KamokuokamohoaliÊ»i (which translates to “island of the shark god”) or Maro Reef. It’s part of the PapahÄnaumokuÄkea Marine National Monument, a string of remote and uninhabited islands and one of the largest marine conservation areas on the planet. The coral reef is located in a shallow lagoon, less than 10 feet below the surface, in the open ocean more than 800 miles from Honolulu. The reefs support a number of species including...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freaky#Seahawks#The Beaches#Fish#Terminix Com#Rea
Fox News

More shark sightings close East Coast Beaches

More beaches were closed along the East Coast over the weekend after a string of shark sightings. Shark sightings temporarily shuttered New York's Lido Beach and Rockaway Beach, according to WABC. The station said red flags were raised for several hours on Sunday afternoon to indicate that swimming was not...
LIFESTYLE
The Daily South

Can You Help Identify These "Weird Things" That Washed up on an Outer Banks Beach?

Experts at Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina need help identifying "weird things" that washed up on the beach recently, leaving them "stumped." "Okay everybody, we need some help identifying these objects. Our turtle patrol found them on the ocean-side beach recently adjacent to a log covered in goose-neck barnacles. So far, we're stumped as to what they might be," the national park wrote on Facebook alongside two photos of the mystery creatures. "They were about 6 inches long and no longer alive. One guess was they might be a form of sea cucumber (or sea slug?), but they couldn't be matched to any images that were posted online."
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
South Ameriica
Daily Mail

The Turquoise Riviera - the last untapped corner of the Med: Beyond the tourist traps, discover the hidden bays and ancient sites of south-western Turkey

We've dropped anchor on a sea that dazzles with all the shades of a peacock – royal blue, iridescent azure and shimmering emerald. After sailing out from Kalemya Bay, just outside Fethiye, we’re alone at Aquarium Cove, one of Turkey’s best dive spots. It’s too tempting not to jump in, for just under the surface is a 95ft-deep cavern where a shaft of light illuminates the wondrous rainbow-coloured coral.
WORLD
brides.com

Bali Beach Resorts for Your Dream Honeymoon

Not all islands are created equal—some are just so special, they tower above the rest. Bali is one of these, seductive to anyone with an affection for Mother Nature’s beauty or fascinating culture, genuinely warm and friendly people, and food bursting with flavor and personality. There’s no question the Indonesian island is saturated with intricate Hindu temples, palm trees and lush jungles, idyllic beaches, and some of the world’s best surfing, which makes it an impeccable choice for a honeymoon. The allure is backed up by authentic, once-in-a-lifetime experiences enhanced further by the surreal settings.
WORLD
Robb Report

This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain

Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience.   Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
TRAVEL
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy