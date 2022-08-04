ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Two of largest U.S. reservoirs on brink of "dead pool status"

By Li Cohen
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTp2F_0h4iQic300

Millions of people in the Western U.S. are at risk of seeing reduced access to both water and power as two of the nation's biggest reservoirs continue to dry up inch by inch. The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday that the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest ever and are getting perilously close to reaching "dead pool status."

Such a status means that the water levels are so low that water can't flow downstream to power hydroelectric stations.

At Lake Mead , located in Nevada and Arizona, the country's largest artificial body of water, levels have gotten so low that it's essentially become a graveyard – human remains , dried-out fish and a sunken boat dating back to World War II have so far been revealed from underneath the now shallow waters. The walls of the lake are divided by two contrasting colors that reveal the line at which the water once sat.

At maximum capacity, the lake should reach an elevation of 1,220 feet, according to NASA's Earth Observatory. On this day in 2020, Lake Mead sat at 1,084 feet above the mean sea level. Today, it's at 1,040 . NASA has said this could be the worst drought in the region in 12 centuries and that water levels must stay above 1,000 feet to continue providing hydropower at normal levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EL7x_0h4iQic300
This composition shows the difference in water levels at Lake Mead from July 6, 2000 to July 3, 2022. NASA Earth Observatory

Lake Powell, which sits in Utah and Arizona, is the nation's second-largest artificial reservoir and is seeing a similar situation. The last time the lake was full was in 1999, but the water is dozens of feet lower than it was just last year. As of Thursday, it was only a quarter full .

Both lakes provide water and electricity to tens of millions of people across seven states, as well as irrigation water for agriculture.

United Nations Environment Programme ecosystems expert Lis Mullin Bernhardt said that the conditions "have been so dry for more than 20 years that we're no longer speaking of a drought." The climate crisis and overconsumption of water are to blame, the U.N. says.

"We refer to is as 'aridification' – a new very dry normal," they said in a statement.

And even if water cuts are introduced to try and ration the supply, it might not be enough.

"Climate change is the heart of the issue," UNEP's North America ecosystems officer Maria Morgado said. "In the long term we need to address the root causes of climate change as well as water demands."

Those water demands are only compounded by the climate crisis, the U.N. said, as much of the country faces a brutal circumstance of more frequent and intense droughts and extreme heat.

"These conditions are alarming," Bernhardt said, "and particularly in the Lake Powell and Lake Mead region, it is the perfect storm."

The U.S. is one of 23 countries that have faced drought emergencies between 2020 and 2022, according to a drought report by the U.N. earlier this year. Water stress is "relatively high" in the nation, as nearly three-quarters of available renewable water supplies get used every year. Along with a public health and infrastructure burden, this also creates a financial one — in 2020, California lost between $10-20 billion from wildfires and droughts.

While droughts only make up about 15% of natural disasters, they cause 60% of the extreme weather deaths worldwide. In less than 30 years, scientists predict that more than three-quarters of the world's population will be impacted.

Comments / 92

Angela Diodati
2d ago

The problem is they are relying on the Colorado River to fill these reservoirs for a large, growing population and that's not possible. They have an ocean...it's time to start building desalination plants.

Reply(14)
57
LGB FJB
2d ago

Why is the U.N. reporting on this? Are we not a soverign nation? Why do we need the U.N. to monitor and tell us what is going on in our own nation?

Reply(18)
36
Bugsy The first
2d ago

if you look at Temps for the past 100 yrs. We are actually 9 degrees cooler than 15 yrs ago. So, No it's not Climate Change. It is usage, and the building of homes. They just keep regurgitating the same rhetoric.

Reply(3)
27
Related
sciencealert.com

Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir

A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
NEVADA STATE
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Industry
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Nevada Business
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Local
Arizona Industry
The Charleston Press

The Lucky Mega Million winner won $1.337 billion, but the winning ticket holder will ‘only’ receive $780 million if the one-time payment option is chosen

On Friday, a lucky winner won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game. The winning prize is also the third-largest prize of any in the U.S. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. Until Friday, the series had lasted three and a half months without a winner. The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2.
LOTTERY
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoirs#Water Supplies#The United Nations
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
Washington Examiner

China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base

A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
GRAND FORKS, ND
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Tsunami waves as high as 42ft predicted to devastate Seattle within minutes of earthquake

Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a worst-case scenario simulation that shows the impact of a Seattle-fault earthquake.Scientists found that if a magnitude 7.5 earthquake were to occur on the Seattle Fault, tsunami waves over 40 feet tall could reach the Seattle area in fewer than 3 minutes.The simulator shows how changes and flooding to the shoreline would occur throughout the Seattle area following a powerful earthquake.Scientists conducted the study to help “emergency managers and planners develop and refine response and preparedness plans for a tsunami.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Covid-19: Infections surge across UK as cases jump by more than half a millionChannel 4 News presenter asks Starmer if politicians should be ‘boring’Uber files: Leak reveals how firm lobbied top politicians
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought

More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy