Tennessee senator's bill protecting children from ingesting button batteries nears law

Mitch McConnell Faces Rare Defeat as U.S. Senate Democrats Forge Climate, Drug Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose legislative skills have torpedoed many Democratic priorities, suffered a rare defeat himself this week, when Democrats thwarted his plan to block their new $430 billion drugs and energy bill. McConnell, who has spent nearly half his 80 years in the Senate,...
House passes bill banning certain semi-automatic guns
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on certain semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. Once banned in the U.S., the high-powered firearms are now widely blamed as the weapon of choice among young men responsible for many of the most devastating mass shootings. But Congress allowed the restrictions first put in place in 1994 on the manufacture and sales of the weapons to expire a decade later, unable to muster the political support to counter the powerful gun lobby and reinstate the weapons ban. Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed the vote toward passage in the Democratic-run House, saying the earlier ban “saved lives.” President Joe Biden hailed the House vote, saying, “The majority of the American people agree with this common sense action.” He urged the Senate to “move quickly to get this bill to my desk.”
New state law gives veterans right to concealed carry without a permit
Beginning Monday, military veterans will have the right to carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a permit. The new law was authored in the legislature by Monroe area
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Kyrsten Sinema and bipartisan group of senators introduce bill to restore abortion rights
Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has taken a lot of well-deserved criticism over the past couple of years for pushing notions of bipartisanship that seem unrealistic and playing into the hands of obstructionist Republicans … but not today. Today the senator’s dogged pursuit of bipartisanship has paid off, thanks in part to Supreme...
Did Minnesota accidentally legalize weed?
Minnesota just sorta, kinda, almost legalized weed. A law took effect earlier this month allowing anyone at least 21 years old to purchase edibles or beverages with up to 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving. Those relatively low potency products with up to 50 milligrams per package still pack enough of a psychoactive punch to get most users plenty high.
Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray
Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation Wednesday that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion. But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed...
Where does Mitt Romney stand on proposed law to protect same-sex marriage?
Utahns dropped off hundreds of signatures at Sen. Mitt Romney’s Salt Lake City office Monday urging him to vote for a bill that would protect same-sex marriage. The Human Rights Commission organized the effort, which also includes phone calls and letters, to get the Republican senator to support the Respect for Marriage Act.
Republican governors call Democrat spending bill "reckless"
(The Center Square) – Twenty-one Republican governors called the Inflation Reduction Act "another reckless tax and spending spree" in a joint statement released Thursday. The legislation, dubbed the "Democrats spending bill" by Republicans, would reduce the federal deficit, Senate Democrats said in a summary. But the $740 billion bill...
GOP senators vote against PACT act, a bill to help veterans impacted by toxic substances
11 Senate Republicans opposed a bill Tuesday that funds research and benefits for veterans who were impacted by toxic substances while they served.
House Committee Passes Overdraft Reform Legislation
Legislation limits overdraft fees, takes steps to address exploitation of customers. The House Financial Services Committee today passed the Overdraft Protection Act (H.R. 4277) sponsored by Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York.
Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the enigmatic Democrat from Arizona, is once again at the center of attention in Congress, where she’s the linchpin in Democrats’ plans to pass a party-line climate, health and taxes bill. Democrats need every member of their Senate caucus to support the sweeping 725-page...
Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Senators working through marathon series of amendment votes, a key step ahead of passing Democrats' sweeping health and climate bill
The Senate has worked through the night, taking a series of back-to-back amendment votes that are among the last steps toward final passage of Democrats' sweeping health care and climate bill -- putting the package on track to be approved by the chamber as soon as this weekend.
Democrats Block Capito Amendment to Enact Permitting Reform
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Early this morning, the Senate voted on an amendment filed by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, to the Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spending bill that would have enacted strong permitting reforms aimed at reducing burdensome regulations currently delaying key energy and infrastructure projects across the country.
Still isolating, Biden signs anti-fraud pandemic bills
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, isolated in the White House residence with COVID-19, signed two measures Friday aimed at curbing fraud in pandemic relief programs. The legislation, which passed Congress with bipartisan support, extends the statute of limitations to give prosecutors more time to file criminal charges. “The American people deserve to know that their tax dollars are being spent as intended,” Biden said. “My message to those cheats out there is this. You can’t hide. We’re going to find you. We’re going to make you pay back what you stole and hold you accountable under the law.” By some estimates, billions of dollars that were supposed to help small businesses and people who lost their jobs could have ended up in the hands of fraudsters. The Justice Department has named a special prosecutor to target the issue.
U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage
The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Saturday night to advance to debate on Democrats’ sweeping energy, health and taxes bill, clearing a major hurdle to passage. The 51-50 vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, cleared the chamber to debate and vote on amendments to the measure and indicated that it had enough support from […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Senate irons out spending bill for Saturday vote
The Senate will meet in a rare weekend session to vote on a number of issues including President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which stands to be a key piece of the Biden administration. Natalie Brand is on Capitol Hill with the latest.
