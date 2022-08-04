Read on kisscleveland.iheart.com
Britney Spears Shocks Fans With Rare 'Showstopping' Appearance In West Hollywood
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were spotted out and about in West Hollywood at the ever-exclusive San Vicente Bungalows. The newlyweds were accompanied by Spears' agent, Cade Hudson. San Vicente Bungalows is a Hollywood celebrity hotspot owned by Jeff Klein known for its exclusivity and privacy afforded to its A-Lister...
toofab.com
Selena Gomez 'Speechless' Over Britney Spears Tribute: 'I Am Beyond Lucky to Know You'
Spears said she had "no idea" Gomez would be at her wedding -- but was "SO HAPPY" she was. Selena Gomez is sharing the love after Britney Spears praised her on social media over the weekend for showing up at her wedding to Sam Asghari. On Saturday, Spears shared a...
Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy
Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
How Britney Spears Relationship With Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Changed After Marrying Sam Asghari
Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Ironclad Prenup Revealed (Report)
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot in a fairy tale wedding last month, and now an Us Weekly source is spilling on their prenup. Spears is worth a reported $60 million, and the insider says if the couple ever divorced, Sam would receive “$1 million, per every two years” of marriage.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Has Made Some Serious Cash as a Teen! Find Out Her Net Worth
Childhood reality star Honey Boo Boo, a.k.a. Alana Thompson, has started taking command of her public presence now that she turned 16. The starlet is best known for appearing on Toddlers and Tiaras in 2012 as a 6-year-old — and it’s clear that her time on television has set her up with a cushy bank account. But exactly how much is she worth?
Britney Spears Blasts ‘The People In Hollywood’: I’d ‘Rather Hang Out With Homeless People’
Britney Spears, 40, wants her followers to know that she doesn’t vibe with the people of Hollywood. The singer posted a strongly worded, concise caption on an image that read “God Is Not Nice” to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 14, where she stated she would rather “hang out with homeless people” than those in the entertainment industry. “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE???” she began the post, reacting to the statement in the text image. “I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!” she then declared.
Rumors Claim Britney Spears Has An Irrefutable Prenup To Protect Her $60 Million Fortune From Sam Asghari
Britney Spear allegedly wants to protect her $60 million fortune from her husband, Sam Asghari. According to Us Weekly, Spears already has an irrefutable prenuptial agreement in place. After all, she thinks it would be overwhelming to discuss things with Asghari if they end up divorcing.
Selena Gomez’s Nana Accidentally Exposes Pop Star’s Dating Life in Hilarious TikTok
Leave it to Selena Gomez's grandmother to expose the singer in such a hilarious way. On TikTok Thursday (July 21), the "Lose You to Love Me" singer shared a candid interaction between her and her nana. The blooper clip shows Gomez doing a makeup tutorial using products from her popular...
Popculture
Selena Gomez Shares How 'Real Stomachs' Are 'Coming the F— Back' in Spirited Video
Selena Gomez wants fans to know that every body is a vacation body. During a recent getaway, the Only Murders In the Building star, who celebrated her 30th birthday last week, declared that "real stomachs" are back in style as she lip-synced a body-positive message originally shared by Tasha K.
bravotv.com
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Moving Out of Their Los Angeles Home
The Vanderpump Rules couple are saying goodbye to their beautiful apartment. Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and their daughter, Summer Moon, are heading to a new home. In a July 6 Instagram Story video, the Vanderpump Rules mom wrote, “Enjoying my last night in this gym before we move!” and tagged her apartment building, Wallace on Sunset. The next day, she shared a video of Brock carrying furniture in what may be their new home, setting the clip to M People’s “Moving On Up.”
Selena Gomez Says She Hopes to "Be Married and to Be a Mom"
Watch: Selena Gomez Thanks Fans for "Growing Up With Me" in EMOTIONAL TikTok. Selena Gomez is still keeping it real as she looks toward the future—a future that includes starting a family. In a new episode of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation, released Aug. 5, the singer chats...
Mom posts photo of baby girl who looks like Woody Harrelson – and Woody Harrelson responds
People are used to speculating whether a baby looks like mom or dad. But when a mom in Northern Ireland posed the question on Twitter as to how her baby girl looks so much like Woody Harrelson, the internet went wild. On August 3, Dani Grier Mulvenna tweeted a smiling...
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry Chose Chaos This Week
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.If I were to describe my ideal night at a club—although “ideal” and “club” are not two words I would ever use in the same sentence—it would involve having pizza thrown at me by Katy Perry. (Frankly, pizza thrown at me by anyone.)My dream became some lucky revelers’ reality. A video went viral this week of the pop star at a Las Vegas party, where she...
Kristin Cavallari has accused a former 'Hills' producer of bribing cast members to say she had a drug problem
Kristin Cavallari claimed Adam DiVello bribed cast members on "The Hills" to say she had a drug problem on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Star Breaks Down His Relationship with ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick [EXCLUSIVE]
'FBoy Island' star Danny Louisa gave Showbiz Cheat Sheet the inside scoop on all of that Angelina drama from this season!
