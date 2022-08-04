Read on www.trumbulltimes.com
trumbulltimes.com
Sales executive, veteran lawmaker vie for GOP secretary of the state nomination
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The contest for the Republican nomination for secretary of the state pits Terrie Wood of Darien, a veteran member of the state House of Representatives, against Dominic Rapini of Branford, a longtime business-to-business sales executive for Apple. Both said...
Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor's race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tim Michels is on the attack in the waning days of Wisconsin’s tight GOP governor’s primary, with an ad this week faulting his rival for not initially backing Donald Trump in 2016 – even as it emerged Thursday that Michels himself did not vote in that primary.
Heat advisory issued through the weekend in CT: ‘There remains an increased risk of heat-related illness’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The prolonged hot temperatures blanketing Connecticut will continue into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Heat and humidity will combine to produce temperatures that feel like they are in the low 90s on Saturday, the weather service...
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least two robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight Thursday and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Southern California casino's parking lot before fleeing with cash, police said. At least two suspects, armed with handguns and a rifle,...
