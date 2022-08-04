ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
trumbulltimes.com

Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor's race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tim Michels is on the attack in the waning days of Wisconsin’s tight GOP governor’s primary, with an ad this week faulting his rival for not initially backing Donald Trump in 2016 – even as it emerged Thursday that Michels himself did not vote in that primary.
WISCONSIN STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least two robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight Thursday and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Southern California casino's parking lot before fleeing with cash, police said. At least two suspects, armed with handguns and a rifle,...
GARDENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy