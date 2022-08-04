Read on www.tvtechnology.com
FEMA warns emergency alert systems could be hacked to transmit fake messages unless software is updated
Vulnerabilities in software that TV and radio networks around the country use to transmit emergency alerts could allow a hacker to broadcast fake messages over the alert system, a Federal Emergency Management Agency official tells CNN.
Ars Technica
“Huge flaw” threatens US emergency alert system, DHS researcher warns
The US Department of Homeland Security is warning of vulnerabilities in the nation’s emergency broadcast network that makes it possible for hackers to issue bogus warnings over radio and TV stations. “We recently became aware of certain vulnerabilities in EAS encoder/decoder devices that, if not updated to the most...
