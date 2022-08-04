ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borger, TX

98.7 The Bomb

Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls

If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Authorities Seek Information on Stolen Ram Pickup

Amarillo authorities are currently asking for the public’s help locating a stolen truck as part of this week’s Stolen Auto Day. According to APD, a 2014 blue Ram 1500 was reported stolen from the 2700 block of South Roosevelt on Saturday, July 23. The vehicle should display a Texas license reading NCZ-0521, with the last six of the VIN being 261489. The truck is also reported to have some front end damage.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Are Businesses Really Hiring In Amarillo? Just A Ruse?

If you roam around town, you'll notice a relatively common theme at a lot of places. "Now hiring" signs and messages are posted on marquees and doors of businesses. There are still a lot of unemployed people in Amarillo that are actively looking for a job but are somehow unable to gain employment anywhere. So what are the reasons behind it?
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police says city seeing rise in violent crimes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Amarillo Police Department, the city is seeing a rise in shootings, aggravated assaults, and deadly conduct cases this year. Cpl. Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department said this year, there have been 14 homicides with 12 of those being from gunfire. Hilton said this trend of shootings and gun […]
98.7 The Bomb

Updated: Amarillo Restaurant Officially Closed Building For Sale

The quickest way to lose your business is not to pay your employees. That was step number one for Grill Italia. They had announced earlier that their place was closing but owner, Pepi Osmani, promised it was temporary. He was out of the country when the temporary closing was announced...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Northwest Texas Healthcare System ranked as high performing hospital

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials from Northwest Texas Healthcare System(NWTHS) announced that the U.S. News & World Report has ranked North West Texas Healthcare System as a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital. According to the release, this is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. The release stated that […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Landspouts spotted in Moore County Monday

DUMAS, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to reports, around 7 p.m. Monday, Dumas residents heard tornado sirens and saw what looked like multiple tornados touching down. Minutes later MyHighPlains received numerous photos and videos of the tornados. According to a social media post from the Moore County Emergency Management, there were no actual tornadoes, just landspouts that came […]
MOORE COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Have A Coke, and A Smile

Have a Coke and a Smile may not be what the folks at The Old Navy store in Amarillo may be thinking. You see, Monday morning at 10:a.m., a Coca-Cola truck smashed into the building while it was being driven through Westgate Plaza at I-40 and Soncy Road. Apparently, the...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
