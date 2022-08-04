Read on www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?Chicago Food King
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Russell Wilson reveals ‘best part’ of leaving Seahawks for Broncos
It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson shot down this settlement offer from the NFL that would have suspended him for less than a year
With the NFL now appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, there's a very real chance that his punishment could get worse in the coming weeks. The NFL originally wanted Watson suspended for at least a year, and now, the league will be gunning to actually make that happen, according to CBS Sport NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Although Judge Sue Robinson ordered the six-game suspension, Roger Goodell (or someone he designates) will now have final say in the case because he's the one who oversees the appeal process.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
Bears sign veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley
The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster. They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster. Harris, 27, played six...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seahawks Work Out 7, Including QB, Raiders Ex WR
A good time for the Seahawks to be "kicking the tires'' on street free agents.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady missing from second straight Buccaneers practice due to personal matter
For the third straight day, and the second straight practice, there was no sign of Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp Friday. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along with other veterans, and Tampa Bay did not hold practice Thursday. A day later, and Brady was still a no-show on the field, with the Bucs later announcing an excused absence due to a personal matter.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Exits practice early
Ertz was forced out of Thursday's practice with a calf injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Until the Cardinals provide an update on the severity of Ertz's calf issue, we'll consider him day-to-day. When healthy, the 31-year-old is the team's clear-cut top pass-catching option in a tight end corps that also includes Trey McBride, Maxx Williams (knee) and Stephen Anderson.
CBS Sports
Titans' Kyle Philips: Getting snaps with starters
Philips has been getting work on the first-team offense, with WRs coach Rob Moore noting Thursday that the rookie has "made some plays" and "immersed himself in the playbook,", Buck Reising of 104.5 The Zone reports. Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reported Tuesday that Philips was beginning to get some slot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Colts' Alec Pierce: Running with starters
Pierce has mostly worked with the first-team offense in training camp, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pierce and Parris Campbell are getting most of the reps alongside No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman, while Ashton Dulin reportedly has a solid lead for the No. 4 job. Keefer notes that Pierce has made a strong impression with his speed and contested catches, but the second-round pick also has shown his youth with frequent mistakes, which is probably to be expected in a complicated offense where the coach wants his wide receivers to know the routes and alignments for each of the three receiver spots. Given the current grouping, Pierce likely will take most of the Z receiver snaps, with Pittman the X and Campbell getting most of the slot work. Dulin is the potential spoiler, or at least a well-versed injury replacement.
CBS Sports
Josh McDaniels explains why Josh Jacobs played in Raiders preseason opener despite other starters sitting
The Las Vegas Raiders were able to start their preseason on a positive note by defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game, 27-11. Of course, this game didn't feature many of the heavy-hitters that we expect to see at some point over this exhibition season and especially during the regular season, but there was one notable star on the field Thursday night: Josh Jacobs.
CBS Sports
49ers' Arik Armstead: Working to the side in practice
Armstead (knee) was seen running to the side early on during San Francisco's practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Armstead is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a knee sprain during the 49ers' practice last week Wednesday, and this light work off to the side is an encouraging sign for his overall health. The 28-year-old racked up six sacks and a career-high 63 tackles over 17 games last season, so it is likely that the team will take every precaution as they work him back onto the field heading into the regular season.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Javonte Williams: Facing uncertain split with Gordon
Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports that Williams has taken the first snap at six of seven practices and could get around 70 percent of the RB workload this year, while Benjamin Albright of KOA Colorado suggests the split between William and Melvin Gordon at camp has been around 55/45.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: May not play much, if at all, Thursday
Carr is among the Raiders' key players who figure to play sparingly, if at all, in Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Jaguars, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. With the Raiders slated to play three more preseason games after the Hall of Fame game, it seems...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera uncertain whether he'll return for 2023 season as he deals with knee issues
Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera isn't yet certain whether he'll return for the 2023 MLB season. The 39-year-old Cabrera has shown signs of decline at the plate, and of late he's been dealing with knee issues that have limited his ability to play, even as the team's designated hitter. Via...
Yardbarker
Steelers CB Cam Sutton Suffers Knee Injury at Practice
LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton suffered a knee injury at practice Thursday, according to a source. Sutton left during team drills and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He’s the second starting cornerback to be added to the injury report as Levi Wallace continues to nurse an illness.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Sidelined 4-6 weeks
Cleveland has suffered cartilage damage in his neck and likely will sit out for the remainder of the preseason as a result, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Cleveland will not require surgery after he was struck in the throat by a helmet during practice, and the Broncos hope he will be ready to return for the season opener Sept. 12 Klis. The 2020 seventh-round pick figures to see a larger role this coming regular season after fellow wideout Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending torn ACL in training camp. With Cleveland sidelined for the remainder of the offseason, wideouts Seth Williams and Travis Fulgham should see increased reps during Denver's upcoming slate of preseason games.
CBS Sports
Seahawks QB battle: Pete Carroll says Geno Smith 'continues to be on top' over Drew Lock
The Pittsburgh Steelers listed Mitchell Trubisky as the early leader in their quarterback battle in their first official depth chart. The Seattle Seahawks haven't released a depth chart just yet, but head coach Pete Carroll did give us some insight into who's leading between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Right now, Carroll says Smith is "on top."
CBS Sports
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Dealing with back tightness
Rizzo, who was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Cardinals, is dealing with lower-back tightness, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. He missed four games due to lower-back stiffness in early July, as Rivera notes. For now it seems like Rizzo is day-to-day with the issue, and the Yankees have enough depth to give him a few days to get right if necessary. Aaron Hicks was added to Friday's lineup after Rizzo was scratched.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Continues to impress
Wilson continues to prove himself as a leader and a clear upgrade at the quarterback position, having his best practice of training camp Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. In an end-of-game scenario in practice Thursday, Wilson reminded the Broncos why they made the blockbuster move to acquire the veteran...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: Removed for precautionary purposes
Montgomery was removed from Saturday's game against the Yankees prior to the sixth inning due to leg cramps, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Montgomery cruised against his former team, allowing just two hits, but his night came to an early end due to the leg issue. The Cardinals noted Montgomery's removal was for precautionary purposes, so it seems more likely than not that he will take the ball the next time through rotation. He tentatively lines up for a home start versus the Brewers in next weekend's series.
Comments / 0