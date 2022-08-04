ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson shot down this settlement offer from the NFL that would have suspended him for less than a year

With the NFL now appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, there's a very real chance that his punishment could get worse in the coming weeks. The NFL originally wanted Watson suspended for at least a year, and now, the league will be gunning to actually make that happen, according to CBS Sport NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Although Judge Sue Robinson ordered the six-game suspension, Roger Goodell (or someone he designates) will now have final say in the case because he's the one who oversees the appeal process.
Yardbarker

Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley

The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster. They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster. Harris, 27, played six...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady missing from second straight Buccaneers practice due to personal matter

For the third straight day, and the second straight practice, there was no sign of Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp Friday. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along with other veterans, and Tampa Bay did not hold practice Thursday. A day later, and Brady was still a no-show on the field, with the Bucs later announcing an excused absence due to a personal matter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Exits practice early

Ertz was forced out of Thursday's practice with a calf injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Until the Cardinals provide an update on the severity of Ertz's calf issue, we'll consider him day-to-day. When healthy, the 31-year-old is the team's clear-cut top pass-catching option in a tight end corps that also includes Trey McBride, Maxx Williams (knee) and Stephen Anderson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Titans' Kyle Philips: Getting snaps with starters

Philips has been getting work on the first-team offense, with WRs coach Rob Moore noting Thursday that the rookie has "made some plays" and "immersed himself in the playbook,", Buck Reising of 104.5 The Zone reports. Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reported Tuesday that Philips was beginning to get some slot...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Colts' Alec Pierce: Running with starters

Pierce has mostly worked with the first-team offense in training camp, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pierce and Parris Campbell are getting most of the reps alongside No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman, while Ashton Dulin reportedly has a solid lead for the No. 4 job. Keefer notes that Pierce has made a strong impression with his speed and contested catches, but the second-round pick also has shown his youth with frequent mistakes, which is probably to be expected in a complicated offense where the coach wants his wide receivers to know the routes and alignments for each of the three receiver spots. Given the current grouping, Pierce likely will take most of the Z receiver snaps, with Pittman the X and Campbell getting most of the slot work. Dulin is the potential spoiler, or at least a well-versed injury replacement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Josh McDaniels explains why Josh Jacobs played in Raiders preseason opener despite other starters sitting

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to start their preseason on a positive note by defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game, 27-11. Of course, this game didn't feature many of the heavy-hitters that we expect to see at some point over this exhibition season and especially during the regular season, but there was one notable star on the field Thursday night: Josh Jacobs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

49ers' Arik Armstead: Working to the side in practice

Armstead (knee) was seen running to the side early on during San Francisco's practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Armstead is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a knee sprain during the 49ers' practice last week Wednesday, and this light work off to the side is an encouraging sign for his overall health. The 28-year-old racked up six sacks and a career-high 63 tackles over 17 games last season, so it is likely that the team will take every precaution as they work him back onto the field heading into the regular season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Broncos' Javonte Williams: Facing uncertain split with Gordon

Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports that Williams has taken the first snap at six of seven practices and could get around 70 percent of the RB workload this year, while Benjamin Albright of KOA Colorado suggests the split between William and Melvin Gordon at camp has been around 55/45.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Raiders' Derek Carr: May not play much, if at all, Thursday

Carr is among the Raiders' key players who figure to play sparingly, if at all, in Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Jaguars, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. With the Raiders slated to play three more preseason games after the Hall of Fame game, it seems...
Yardbarker

Steelers CB Cam Sutton Suffers Knee Injury at Practice

LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton suffered a knee injury at practice Thursday, according to a source. Sutton left during team drills and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He’s the second starting cornerback to be added to the injury report as Levi Wallace continues to nurse an illness.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Sidelined 4-6 weeks

Cleveland has suffered cartilage damage in his neck and likely will sit out for the remainder of the preseason as a result, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Cleveland will not require surgery after he was struck in the throat by a helmet during practice, and the Broncos hope he will be ready to return for the season opener Sept. 12 Klis. The 2020 seventh-round pick figures to see a larger role this coming regular season after fellow wideout Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending torn ACL in training camp. With Cleveland sidelined for the remainder of the offseason, wideouts Seth Williams and Travis Fulgham should see increased reps during Denver's upcoming slate of preseason games.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Dealing with back tightness

Rizzo, who was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Cardinals, is dealing with lower-back tightness, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. He missed four games due to lower-back stiffness in early July, as Rivera notes. For now it seems like Rizzo is day-to-day with the issue, and the Yankees have enough depth to give him a few days to get right if necessary. Aaron Hicks was added to Friday's lineup after Rizzo was scratched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson: Continues to impress

Wilson continues to prove himself as a leader and a clear upgrade at the quarterback position, having his best practice of training camp Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. In an end-of-game scenario in practice Thursday, Wilson reminded the Broncos why they made the blockbuster move to acquire the veteran...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: Removed for precautionary purposes

Montgomery was removed from Saturday's game against the Yankees prior to the sixth inning due to leg cramps, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Montgomery cruised against his former team, allowing just two hits, but his night came to an early end due to the leg issue. The Cardinals noted Montgomery's removal was for precautionary purposes, so it seems more likely than not that he will take the ball the next time through rotation. He tentatively lines up for a home start versus the Brewers in next weekend's series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

