Why conservatives invited Hungary's autocratic PM to headline Dallas event

Ted Cruz says Trump announcing 2024 run would 'significantly' clear GOP field
TAMPA, Fla. – Sen. Ted Cruz said Friday that if former President Donald Trump announces he's running for president in 2024, it would lead to many other candidates deciding against their own presidential bids. Cruz, R-Texas, spoke to Fox News Digital at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa....
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden
As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ‘would be honoured’ to join Trump on 2024 presidential ticket
Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly come out in support of the notion that she could hitch a ride on Donald Trump’s potential bid for the presidency in 2024, stating that she’d be “honoured” to run alongside him as his vice-president.“I think if he asked me I would definitely give that some strong consideration,” she said when asked by hosts during an interview on America’s Real Voice last week whether she’d be interested in being the twice-impeached president’s running mate.“I love President Trump. I never hide that fact,” she added, emphasising how she has both a “great relationship”...
Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot
The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
Fox News “at war” with Trump as MAGA leader rages out of the spotlight
New signs that Rupert Murdoch is pushing Fox News away from Trump as the network skips Trump speeches to promote Ron DeSantis. The New York Times reports on Murdoch ignoring Trump as he hasn’t appeared on the network in over 100 days. Hosts showing the divide on covering Biden’s killing of Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 plotter, with Tucker Carlson saying he doesn’t “feel” safer, as another anchor touts the “huge win” for Biden. Political strategist Chai Komanduri joins on the divide, adding: “Fox News appears to be at war with Donald Trump. Sean Hannity does his show to please Trump. Tucker does his show to please the Trump voter. That’s a big difference.”Aug. 3, 2022.
WATCH: Swimmer Riley Gaines dodges Trump as he tries to kiss her on stage
Former President Donald Trump appeared to be snubbed on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Saturday night while welcoming swimmer Riley Gaines to the event. Gaines, who competed on behalf of the University of Kentucky against Lia Thomas (a biological male who identifies as a transgender...
Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone
With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Josh Hawley tells Tucker Carlson why he voted against Finland and Sweden joining Nato
The US Senate voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to approve a treaty to add Sweden and Finland to Nato, amidst Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. There was only one dissenting voice. Josh Hawley of Missouri was the only senator from either party to oppose the treaty, which passed 95-1.On Wednesday, Mr Hawley, who is said to be harbouring presidential ambitions in 2024, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News programme to explain his vote. “Expanding Nato will not make America stronger and it will not make America safer,” Mr Hawley said. “What it will do is commit us to sending more...
Republicans’ agenda for a second Trump term is far more radical than the first
The Republican party of today has a new attitude towards the power of government. The Reaganites who used to dominate the party mostly saw government as the problem: if only it could be cut back or eliminated entirely, free markets would deliver everything America needed. But a new report on plans being developed for Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House shows just how much this has changed. Rather than sidelining or eliminating federal agencies, Republicans now want to do something much more disturbing: seize effective control of them in order to persecute their enemies and implement a radical agenda.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
New book claims Steve Bannon admitted Trump ‘would lie about anything’
The former White House strategist Steve Bannon has publicly claimed Donald Trump does not lie. But according to sources quoted in a new book, Bannon told aides: “Trump would say anything, he would lie about anything.”. The former president lies “to win whatever exchange he [is] having at that...
Jennings: Trump is 'weaker than he's ever been' after hearings
On CNN’s State of the Union, Jake Tapper speaks to Republican strategist Scott Jennings, former Democratic South Carolina State Representative Bakari Sellers, conservative columnist Amanda Carpenter and Democratic strategist Lis Smith about the impact of the January 6 hearings on Donald Trump’s political future and if it’s a mistake for Democrats to be running ads boosting Trump-backed election-deniers.
The Big Lie review: Jonathan Lemire laments what Trump hath wrought
Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office but Donald Trump occupies prime space in America’s psyche. Mike Pence’s most senior aides have testified before a federal grand jury. An investigation by prosecutors in Georgia proceeds apace. In a high-stakes game of chicken, the message from the Department of Justice grows more ominous. Trump’s actions are reportedly under the microscope at the DoJ. He teases a re-election bid. Season two of the January 6 committee hearings beckons.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Friday of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant as fighting raged again in the crucial border region of the Donbas and three more ships left ports carrying previously blockaded Ukrainian grain. read more.
Trump meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban ahead of Texas CPAC
Former President Donald Trump welcomed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to his Bedminster golf resort ahead of their appearances at Texas CPAC.
Trump's Past Comments About Saudi Arabia Resurface After Defending Golf Tour
Families of 9/11 victims have criticized Donald Trump for agreeing to hold a Saudi-funded event at one of his golf clubs.
Trump easily wins Texas CPAC 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll; DeSantis second
DALLAS – Former President Donald Trump convincingly won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) three-day gathering in Texas. Trump, who’s repeatedly teased making another presidential run in 2024 to try and return to the White House, captured 69% of ballots cast...
