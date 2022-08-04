ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Way Down Tomorrow & It's Totally A Road Trip Vibe

By Patrick John Gilson
 2 days ago
Ontario gas prices are set to drop to the lowest they've been since the winter on Saturday, and holding off on filling up is a must. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, drivers are in for a pleasant Saturday, thanks to a possible 8-cent drop bringing areas like Toronto, Niagara, Windsor, and Ottawa down to 159.9 cents per litre.
This Ontario Hiking Trail Is A Short Walk To A Massive Waterfall Rushing Through A Gorge

Fall is just around the corner and while you may be planning some end-of-summer hikes as well, the cooler weather is a great time to explore different trails in Ontario. You don't need to work up a sweat to start chasing waterfalls as this beautiful cascade is hidden in a gorge not far from the parking lot. The Eau Claire Gorge Trail is just under two kilometres and is tucked away in a forested conservation area.
Porter Airlines Is Having A Massive Sale & You Can Save 25% Off On Flights

If you're looking to plan a getaway for the end of summer or a 2022 winter escape, you may want to check out the Porter Airlines sale. Porter Airlines has extended their 25% off sale until August 7, which means you may be able to book that round trip you've been drooling over for a quarter of the price with the code RHE466.
Cost of living: Small garages want petrol prices cut at chains

Independent garages are calling on big chains to slash petrol prices as the cost of living crisis continues. RAC figures show unleaded dropped nearly 9p in July to 182.69p per litre, while diesel fell almost 7p to 192.38p. Wrexham's Plas Acton Garage has dropped petrol below 167p, claiming it makes...
Cost of filling a tank falls by £5 in July

The price of petrol fell in July, knocking nearly £5 off the cost of filling a tank, according to the RAC. Average petrol prices dropped by nearly 9p over the month to 182.69p per litre, while diesel fell by almost 7p to 192.38p per litre. But the motoring group...
The Neilston petrol pump offering low prices to locals

A village petrol pump owner is vowing to keep his prices lower than big-name competitors despite making "no money". John Robb, of John Robb & Son in Neilston, East Renfrewshire, is selling unleaded petrol for 168.9p and diesel for 183.9p – among the cheapest prices in the region. He...
