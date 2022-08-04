Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Way Down Tomorrow & It's Totally A Road Trip Vibe

Read on www.narcity.com
Gas prices are still tanking — and are on track to fall below $4 per gallon by mid-August
About 55,000 US stations are already selling gas for less than $4 per gallon, and that sum is set to climb in the weeks ahead, according to GasBuddy.
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Majorly Drop Tomorrow & It'll Be The Lowest Since February
Ontario gas prices are set to drop to the lowest they've been since the winter on Saturday, and holding off on filling up is a must. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, drivers are in for a pleasant Saturday, thanks to a possible 8-cent drop bringing areas like Toronto, Niagara, Windsor, and Ottawa down to 159.9 cents per litre.
This Huge 15-Room Ontario Home Is Selling For Under $600K & It Has So Much Space To Fill
Have you always imagined yourself living in a gorgeous lakeside house? Perhaps one built by a long-lost lover? Well, this Ontario home is the actually achievable version of that lofty goal. This listing in Sarnia is a five-bedroom and two-bathroom home and offers a lot of bang for its buck.
This Ontario Hiking Trail Is A Short Walk To A Massive Waterfall Rushing Through A Gorge
Fall is just around the corner and while you may be planning some end-of-summer hikes as well, the cooler weather is a great time to explore different trails in Ontario. You don't need to work up a sweat to start chasing waterfalls as this beautiful cascade is hidden in a gorge not far from the parking lot. The Eau Claire Gorge Trail is just under two kilometres and is tucked away in a forested conservation area.
BC's Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & Each Month Looks Like An Absolute Mess
Summer might be in full swing, but Canada's weather forecast for the winter months just came out, and B.C. is expected to get hit with some chilly temperatures. The weather forecast is calling for B.C. to be much like the rest of the country, which is actually pretty good news for eager skiers who are ready to hit the slopes already.
Gas Prices Fall For 50 Straight Days, Approach $4 Per Gallon: Which States Have The Cheapest Gas?
Some believe the psychological level in gas price, for now, is $3.99 per gallon — and it seems that’s where it could be headed. According to GasBuddy statistics, the nation's average gas price has decreased for the seventh consecutive week, down 15.9 cents from a week ago to $4.16 per gallon today.
Canada Has Its Own Version Of The Dead Sea & You Can Float All Of Your Worries Away
If you've always dreamed of floating in the salty waters of the Dead Sea, you don't need to leave the country to get the same experience. Canada is home to a mineral lake with water that is so buoyant it's actually been called the "Dead Sea of Canada." Little Manitou...
This Magical Suspension Bridge In Vancouver Is In A Lush Forest & It's Free To Visit
There is a park in Vancouver that has an enchanting suspension bridge and believe it or not, it's completely free to visit any day of the week. The Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge at Lynn Canyon Park is a place that you'll be adding to your bucket list in no time after you see just how truly magical it looks.
You Can Now Fly From Toronto To Mexico For Less Than You Spent On Groceries This Week
Are you tired of heading to Wasaga Beach for an escape from Toronto? Then you've come to the right place because here's another beach destination you can hit up that's only four hours from the 6ix. Forgot to mention it's a four-hour flight from Toronto, but it would probably cost...
Porter Airlines Is Having A Massive Sale & You Can Save 25% Off On Flights
If you're looking to plan a getaway for the end of summer or a 2022 winter escape, you may want to check out the Porter Airlines sale. Porter Airlines has extended their 25% off sale until August 7, which means you may be able to book that round trip you've been drooling over for a quarter of the price with the code RHE466.
Cost of living: Small garages want petrol prices cut at chains
Independent garages are calling on big chains to slash petrol prices as the cost of living crisis continues. RAC figures show unleaded dropped nearly 9p in July to 182.69p per litre, while diesel fell almost 7p to 192.38p. Wrexham's Plas Acton Garage has dropped petrol below 167p, claiming it makes...
This 1-Km Trail Near Toronto Takes You On A Golden Journey Through Thousands Of Sunflowers
You can get lost in a golden wonderland at this stunning spot near Toronto. The Sunflower Farm has a one-kilometre trail through a forest of blooms, and it will immerse you in endless fields of sunshine. Located in Beaverton, about an hour outside of Toronto, the scenic farm boasts 20...
This Oceanfront Home For Sale In BC Costs So Much Less Than The Average Vancouver Condo
This oceanfront home on an island in B.C. is actually less than a quarter of the price of the average Vancouver condo. Ditch the city life and purchase a little fixer-upper on a tiny island in B.C. instead. The oceanfront home is located in Hunts Inlet on Porcher Island and...
Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Another Sweaty, Stormy Mess Today & Outside Will Suck
Ontario's weather forecast is predicting another round of storms on Thursday, and you'll want to push those romantic picnic plans with your bae to the weekend or risk soggy sandwiches. Fret not, friends. According to The Weather Network (TWN), Thursday won't be as spooky as Wednesday, as storms are unlikely...
Cost of filling a tank falls by £5 in July
The price of petrol fell in July, knocking nearly £5 off the cost of filling a tank, according to the RAC. Average petrol prices dropped by nearly 9p over the month to 182.69p per litre, while diesel fell by almost 7p to 192.38p per litre. But the motoring group...
The Neilston petrol pump offering low prices to locals
A village petrol pump owner is vowing to keep his prices lower than big-name competitors despite making "no money". John Robb, of John Robb & Son in Neilston, East Renfrewshire, is selling unleaded petrol for 168.9p and diesel for 183.9p – among the cheapest prices in the region. He...
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, August 5 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed so get your tickets out to see if you're a winner!. For the Lotto Max draw on August 5, there is a $55 million jackpot up for grabs and there are also four Maxmillions available that are worth $1 million each. Lotto...
