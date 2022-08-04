ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia residents are warned to watch out for destructive jumping worms

Jumping worms are spreading across VirginiaVirginia Tech. If you live in the Commonwealth and think you are seeing worms who appear to be leaping into the air it is not your imagination. Residents in the Old Dominion are being told to be on the lookout for pesky, destructive, jumping worms that have been spreading through the area. According to a message Thursday from the Virginia Farm Bureau, the Virginia Cooperative Extension has asked those who live in the state to watch out for the invasive jumping worm.
11 mowing mistakes to avoid for a healthy lawn (even in a heatwave)

Mowing should be the simplest task when looking after your lawn, right? Wrong. Mowing mistakes can make or break a good lawn. After patiently aerating the soil, seeding, and watering your turf, running your best lawn mower over the verdant surface should be a walk in the park... in theory. But do it wrong and you'll be left with lackluster, brown patches and a broken grass cutter.
The Environmental Pros and Cons of Covering Your Yard With Fake Grass

With the recent water contingency efforts throughout Texas, California, and other U.S. states, as well as the ongoing decline of pollinators such as bees, you've likely heard environmentalists shame homeowners who meticulously maintain their lawns. But evidently, environmentalists aren't particularly pleased with those who opt for fake grass, either. Although...
New project brings feathered friends to care home residents

A new project has brought a host of feathered friends to the windows of care home residents in Co Armagh.The Lough Neagh Partnership has teamed up with two care home groups to trial the project where feed boxes are placed across the grounds to entice more birds into the area.The residents of one of the six homes taking part, Lisnisky care home in Portadown, have been enjoying watching a variety of new friends such as blackbirds, thrushes, blue tits, great tits, robins and wrens at close quarters.For those confined to their rooms, there is also the option to watch the...
Cut Through Yard Work with This Stihl Cordless Pruning Saw

The summer after I moved into my home 13 years ago, I invested in a bunch of tree trimming tools and maintenance equipment. The double city lot I purchased included 14 mature trees that were in terrible shape. Several trees needed to be pruned or trimmed, and six had to come down due to disease, rot or overcrowding.
'Buzz stops' installed in Cornwall to help wildlife

Apprentices from the Eden Project have created a network of planters to encourage wildlife at bus stops in mid Cornwall. The team has installed vertical planters and large troughs at stops in St Blazey, Treverbyn and Roche and filled them with bee-friendly plants. Organisers hope the planters will be "a...
