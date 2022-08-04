Read on www.jambase.com
JamBase
Stu Allen Joins Dark Star Orchestra At Mountain Winery
Grateful Dead tribute act Dark Star Orchestra began a run of California concerts on Thursday with a stop at the picturesque Mountain Winery in Saratoga. Guitarist Stu Allen filled in for Jeff Mattson as the DSO guitarist had a death in the family. Stu is a well-known figure in the...
SFGate
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
Paying it forward: Nativo Gonzalez searches for Santa Cruz's soul with 'Paid the Cost' podcast
Local-centric podcaster Nativo Gonzalez aims to tell the story of new projects and efforts in the Santa Cruz business world, the role of fathers, life-journey narratives, emerging subcultures and the unique joys and challenges of living in Santa Cruz County. For two years, his weekly shows have been doing just that.
These 8 San Francisco homes sold for under $1 million last month
Only one of the eight homes approaches 1,300 square feet.
San Francisco Chinatown restaurant Dim Sum Corner vandalized a third time this year: 'We're over it.'
The restaurant was previously targeted in June.
Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations
(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California. According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons. Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
Silicon Valley
This Gilroy business is devoted to one of mankind’s most ancient skills
Predator’s Archery in Gilroy sits between two shopping malls that include a Big 5 Sporting Goods and Costco — usually big competition for niche brick-and-mortar businesses like Curtis Campisi’s shop. After all, why spend hundreds of dollars on a custom bow and arrow and in-person lessons when...
diablomag.com
One Fine Weekend in Moss Landing
Cars pass it each day, driving to and from Monterey on Highway 1. It’s the fishing village of Moss Landing, marked by two smokestacks from an off-line power plant. For fans of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, this is a region rich with marine life. Tucked behind a few shops in this tiny town (just 25 minutes north of Monterey and around a two-hour drive from the East Bay) is a mile-deep underwater chasm called Monterey Canyon that rivals the Grand Canyon in depth, a section of the Old Salinas River Channel, and the Elkhorn Slough.
Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade
The City of Hollister is putting on a show for residents as it celebrates its 150th anniversary with multiple events going on throughout the day. The post Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade appeared first on KION546.
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one year
If you suspect rent inflation is a huge problem in San Jose, then the latest rent report will confirm your suspicions. A recent nationwide rental report revealed the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose soared almost 25 percent in the last year alone. You’ll need to shell out $2,710 a month to rent a one-bedroom unit in the city.
Mountain lion spotted in San Jose park
A mountain lion was seen in Alum Rock Park in San Jose earlier this week, and anyone who is heading out to local parks this weekend should be aware, Santa Clara County officials said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California bakery serves the best chocolate chip cookie in the state, Yelp says
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic sweet treat — and one bakery is serving the best ones in California, according to a recent Yelp ranking. The restaurant review website named the top chocolate chip cookie in every state just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Aug. 4.
Beloved San Jose eatery rises from the ashes
SAN JOSE - San Jose staple Holder's Country Inn was recently destroyed in a major fire, but that hasn't deterred the staff and management from dusting themselves off and getting back to work.It's been about a week since owner Efren Flores watched on as a fire reduced his restaurant to rubble. "Never in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me," he said. "I couldn't believe my eyes. It was that fast. The fire just caught on and pretty much just destroyed the entire building." Flores owns the beloved neighborhood spot located at 998...
KSBW.com
What you need to know about the Watsonville Strawberry Festival
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is back in full force after having to downsize in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event runs through Sunday in downtown Watsonville. There will be food vendors, carnival rides and live entertainment on two stages. Saturday will kick off the...
Silicon Valley
San Jose’s iconic bookstore Hicklebee’s going up for sale
For sale: One bookstore. Nice storefront on Lincoln Avenue. A cozy children’s reading area. Bookshelves packed with adventure, laughter, romance, friendship, thrills — and millions of memories. In the kind of emotional twist you’d find in a young adult series, owners Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes have decided...
'The Secret' treasure hunters flock back to San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...
Get free entry to these U.S. National Parks in the Bay Area
(KRON) – In honor of the two-year anniversary of the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, all entrance fees to any public lands managed by the Department of Interior will be waived on Thursday. The Great American Outdoors Act allows funding for maintenance of infrastructure within national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian […]
