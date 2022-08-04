ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felton, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JamBase

Stu Allen Joins Dark Star Orchestra At Mountain Winery

Grateful Dead tribute act Dark Star Orchestra began a run of California concerts on Thursday with a stop at the picturesque Mountain Winery in Saratoga. Guitarist Stu Allen filled in for Jeff Mattson as the DSO guitarist had a death in the family. Stu is a well-known figure in the...
SARATOGA, CA
SFGate

What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands

Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
HIP HOP
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
City
Felton, CA
City
Laytonville, CA
Felton, CA
Health
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
FOX40

Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations

(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.  According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons.  Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kimock
Person
Andy Hess
Silicon Valley

This Gilroy business is devoted to one of mankind’s most ancient skills

Predator’s Archery in Gilroy sits between two shopping malls that include a Big 5 Sporting Goods and Costco — usually big competition for niche brick-and-mortar businesses like Curtis Campisi’s shop. After all, why spend hundreds of dollars on a custom bow and arrow and in-person lessons when...
GILROY, CA
diablomag.com

One Fine Weekend in Moss Landing

Cars pass it each day, driving to and from Monterey on Highway 1. It’s the fishing village of Moss Landing, marked by two smokestacks from an off-line power plant. For fans of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, this is a region rich with marine life. Tucked behind a few shops in this tiny town (just 25 minutes north of Monterey and around a two-hour drive from the East Bay) is a mile-deep underwater chasm called Monterey Canyon that rivals the Grand Canyon in depth, a section of the Old Salinas River Channel, and the Elkhorn Slough.
MOSS LANDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#New York City#Concert#Felton Music Hall#City Winery
CBS San Francisco

Beloved San Jose eatery rises from the ashes

SAN JOSE - San Jose staple Holder's Country Inn was recently destroyed in a major fire, but that hasn't deterred the staff and management from dusting themselves off and getting back to work.It's been about a week since owner Efren Flores watched on as a fire reduced his restaurant to rubble. "Never in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me," he said. "I couldn't believe my eyes. It was that fast. The fire just caught on and pretty much just destroyed the entire building." Flores owns the beloved neighborhood spot located at 998...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KSBW.com

What you need to know about the Watsonville Strawberry Festival

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is back in full force after having to downsize in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event runs through Sunday in downtown Watsonville. There will be food vendors, carnival rides and live entertainment on two stages. Saturday will kick off the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Silicon Valley

San Jose’s iconic bookstore Hicklebee’s going up for sale

For sale: One bookstore. Nice storefront on Lincoln Avenue. A cozy children’s reading area. Bookshelves packed with adventure, laughter, romance, friendship, thrills — and millions of memories. In the kind of emotional twist you’d find in a young adult series, owners Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes have decided...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

'The Secret' treasure hunters flock back to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Get free entry to these U.S. National Parks in the Bay Area

(KRON) – In honor of the two-year anniversary of the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, all entrance fees to any public lands managed by the Department of Interior will be waived on Thursday. The Great American Outdoors Act allows funding for maintenance of infrastructure within national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy