ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Efforts intensify to reach 10 trapped coal miners in Mexico

By ELIZABETH MONROY
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bB6PX_0h4iHxiT00
Mexico Trapped Miners National Guards stand along the road that leads to where miners are trapped in a collapsed and flooded coal mine in Sabinas in Mexico's Coahuila state, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The collapse occurred on 10 miners after they breached a neighboring area filled with water on Wednesday, officials said. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Monroy) (Elizabeth Monroy)

SABINAS, Mexico — (AP) — Efforts to rescue 10 miners trapped in a collapsed and flooded coal mine in northern Mexico intensified Thursday with hundreds of people involved in the operation, authorities said.

The collapse occurred after the miners breached a neighboring area filled with water on Wednesday, officials said. Authorities had not reported any contact with the trapped miners since the collapse.

The miners are trapped between two 200-foot deep mine shafts more than half flooded with water, Undersecretary of Defense Agustín Rádiala Suástegui said Thursday. Rescuers were working to pump water out of the flooded mine.

A National Guard plane was expected to arrive Thursday with six special forces scuba divers who could enter the mine when conditions allow.

Civil Defense Coordinator Laura Velázquez said that five miners had managed to escape the collapse. Three of them remained hospitalized. Authorities had initially reported nine trapped miners Wednesday, but revised that number to 10 on Thursday.

The mine is in Sabinas, about 70 miles southwest of Eagle Pass, Texas. The mine began operations this year, and the local government said it had not received any complaints or reports of previous incidents.

More than 24 hours after the collapse, relatives of the trapped miners waited in the shade of a tree outside the mine. Police and soldiers with rifles restricted access to the mine.

Alfredo Torres, cousin of one of the trapped miners, said he had been volunteering in the rescue effort since Wednesday. Wearing a plastic helmet and clothes and boots coated in mud, he said they had been using small pumps since the day before to remove water from the flooded shafts, but the water remained high.

“No one can go in,” Torres said. “We have to first try to pump out all of the water, get it out, so the miners can go in to rescue their co-workers. He said that so far there had been no contact with the trapped miners.

He said he still hoped to find them alive, but recognized that “many hours have passed and the water is still very high.”

A small chapel was set up outside the mine where family members could pray for the miners’ rescue.

Bishop Alonso Garza from the Piedras Negras diocese complained that conditions for miners continued to be bad and called on the government and companies to improve safety. “Each time that a tragedy like this happens they say yes and unfortunately now no.”

In June and July of 2021, cave-ins at two Coahuila mines claimed the lives of nine miners.

Mexico’s worst mining accident also occurred in Coahuila on Feb. 19, 2006, when an explosion ripped through the Pasta de Conchos mine while 73 miners were inside. Eight were rescued with injuries including serious burns. The rest died and only two of their bodies were recovered.

López Obrador’s administration promised two years ago to recover the remaining 63 bodies, a highly technical endeavor that has still not begun.

The Pasta de Conchos Family Organization made up of relatives of those lost in that tragedy said in a statement late Wednesday that the new mining accident shows that the structural dangers that led to the Pasta de Conchos collapse have not been addressed. There is a lack of inspections, complicity with mining companies and little protection for workers.

They called on the government to do everything possible to rescue the miners and review mining conditions in the area.

__

AP writer Fabiola Sánchez in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help

At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IMMIGRATION
People

2 American Tourists Attacked by Crocodile During Night Swim in Mexico

Two tourists from the United States were attacked by a crocodile in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday. The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit said in a series of social media statements Tuesday that it worked in collaboration with the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters in the Mexican locale to provide aid to the two individuals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Mexico races to rescue 10 trapped coal miners

Rescuers raced Thursday to free 10 workers trapped in a coal mine after a cave-in in northern Mexico, where desperate relatives spent a sleepless night waiting for news. - 'Not much hope' - Anxious relatives gathered to wait for news, with some crying and comforting each other at the site, about 1,130 kilometers (700 miles) north of Mexico City.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
AFP

Families of trapped Mexican miners pray for miracle

Dozens of rescuers battled Thursday to free 10 workers trapped in a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico, where desperate relatives waited for news more than 24 hours after a cave-in. "Unfortunately, there's not much hope," Jose Luis Amaya, whose cousin was among those trapped, told Milenio TV. Experts and relatives painted a picture of a precarious profession fraught with risks extracting coal from the mines with lax safety standards.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
The Independent

Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile

A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfredo Torres
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured

A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Coal Mine#Mexico#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Sabinas#National Guard#Eagle Pass
The Independent

Foreign Office issues Mexico travel warning after recent resort shooting

The British government is warning tourists in Mexico to be alert to the risk of being caught up in gang-related violence after a recent shooting at a beach resort.On Monday, three people sustained gunshot wounds in Playa del Carmen, which is located between Cancun and Tulum, in an incident suspected to be linked to drug cartels.In its updated travel advice, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned of increased violence between criminal gangs in and around tourist hotspots on Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast.It said: “Two foreign tourists were killed in Tulum, more tourists were injured during a shootout in Puerto...
TRAVEL
Vice

A Ruthless Mexican Cartel Opened Fire on Guatemala’s Presidential Convoy

Alleged members of Mexico’s ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, launched an unprecedented attack on Guatemala’s presidential convoy this weekend: a face-to-face shootout. The gunfight took place Saturday morning in a small village at the border between Guatemala and México while Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

1.6 Tons of Cocaine Seized From 2 Trucks by Mexico City Police in ‘Historic Confiscation’

Mexico City police announced a “historic confiscation” Tuesday in which about 1.6 tons of cocaine was discovered inside two freight trucks, per CBS News. Police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said an estimated $20 million worth of cocaine arrived at a port on the Pacific coast of Oaxaca from Columbia. It’s believed that only a portion of the shipment came into the country, with the rest allegedly headed for Los Angeles. Harfuch disclosed four Colombians were arrested and a third truck was identified as being involved in escorting the two vehicles stopped in the drug bust.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
103K+
Followers
123K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy