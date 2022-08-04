Luke and Erica paint a true picture of a modern love story. After swiping right on each other on Bumble in 2017, they bonded through messages about their love for their dogs and quickly realized that they had to meet in person. Their first date did not exactly go as planned. Erica was forty-five minutes late, but when she arrived at the restaurant to find Luke waiting for her at the host stand, she realized that she had met a very kind and patient man. A successful first date led to two years of long-distance dating before Luke popped the question on Liberty Bridge in Falls Park, where he and Erica had shared many walks.

