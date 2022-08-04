Read on upstatebusinessjournal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
WYFF4.com
'Where is everyone at?': Restaurant owners talk continued struggles in hospitality industry after closing their doors
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Restaurants across the Upstate are struggling with staffing shortages, with some even forced to close their doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta joined the list as it closed its doors on Wednesday. The owner said his situation is just a glimpse of what the hospitality...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Pasta Addict to close in downtown Greenville
Gather GVL, an outdoor food court in downtown Greenville, is losing one of its tenants. After over two years at Gather, The Pasta Addict will close its booth on Aug. 4, the restaurant announced on its social media. “Fellow Addicts, the time has come to say our goodbyes,” said The...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New to the Street: Inn the Attic
Inn the Attic is an architectural salvage and antique store that specializes in finding and preserving one-of-a-kind items. Hours: Noon-7 p.m., Thursday-Friday and 8 a.m.-7p.m., Saturday. For more information: Visit facebook.com/inntheattic or email inntheatticsc@gmail.com.
The Post and Courier
Downtown Spartanburg pub expanding restaurant, bar space
SPARTANBURG — A pub in downtown Spartanburg will soon be able to accommodate more customers by increasing its bar and restaurant footprint. Main Street Pub is planning to add more seating, new restrooms, larger kitchen space, a U-shaped bar and expand into an adjacent 2,000-square-foot space. “There are so...
FOX Carolina
Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville festival is bringing national, regional and local music to downtown Greenville. The festival announced the lineup Friday saying there will be 80 bands and six stages. Not only will you be able to enjoy the music but...
US News and World Report
Upstate Teen Raises Chickens for Her Summer Business
TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) — Sporadic peeps ring out from beyond the four walls of heated cages as chicks poke their heads out to feed from a tiny trough. Most of the dozens of week-old chickens congregate in one cage, except a single chick separated from the others. Sophia Pahnke opens the lid and pulls it out.
FOX Carolina
Former textile plant now produces artistic collaborations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The former Brandon Mill stopped manufacturing textiles decades ago but still serves as a production site of sorts for the Greenville Center of Creative Arts (GCCA). “We really are a centralized hub for a place for people to come together and look at the things...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New to the Street: Andy’s Frozen Custard
Andy’s Frozen Custard features drive-thru and walk-up order windows where customers may order a variety of concoctions using either vanilla or chocolate frozen custard. The frozen custard chain has locations in Greer and Spartanburg. Location: 403 Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville. Hours: 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight, Friday-Saturday.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pristine Island, An Hour From Greenville, SC, Has Splash Park and Cabins on Lake Hartwell
The Big Water Marina on Lake Hartwell, just an hour from Greenville, SC has tons of family-friendly entertainment, food, water options, and even beautiful cabins. So stay for a day, a weekend, or a week! Media tickets were provided to Splash Island for this review. I came to the Big...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
Smoky Mountain News
Cosmopolitan country: Waynesville restaurant celebrates 15 years
It’s Thursday morning. In just about a half-hour, The Sweet Onion restaurant in downtown Waynesville will open for lunch — another rush of locals and visitors alike soon to walk through the door on Miller Street. Sliding into a booth in the dogleg-shaped dining room, Doug Weaver and...
WYFF4.com
'Insanity' of staff shortage forces The Burrow at Augusta to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville restaurant says that "the insanity of the national staff shortage" has forced it to close its doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta announced Wednesday that it would be its last night in the neighborhood. The news was announced via social media, and from...
FOX Carolina
Part of White Horse Road to close for emergency sewer repair
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Starting Friday night, part of White Horse Road will be closed while crews perform an emergency repair to the sewer system. The estimated repair window is from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. on Saturday. Southbound lanes will be closed from Welcome Avenue Extension to Short Street.
Zip Trip – Landrum Farmers Market
The new Landrum Farmers Market location has hit record breaking attendance since it opened in May. We are here this morning in their new location.
biltmorebeacon.com
Oldies, but goodies car show at Sourwood Festival
“Rock the Classics,” Black Mountain’s second annual classic car show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in conjunction with the Sourwood Festival in Black Mountain. The car show will be at the parking lot at 304 Black Mountain Ave. A fundraiser for the Swannanoa...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New to the Street: Diane Collins Neuroscience Institute
Bon Secours St. Francis Health System has opened its Diane Collins Neuroscience Institute. Five physicians staff this center, which includes access to a dedicated speech pathologist, neuro-trained physical therapist and other services. Patients may also utilize facilities throughout the building such as the HealThy Self, which features a boxing area.
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Erica Gillespie and Luke Friddle
Luke and Erica paint a true picture of a modern love story. After swiping right on each other on Bumble in 2017, they bonded through messages about their love for their dogs and quickly realized that they had to meet in person. Their first date did not exactly go as planned. Erica was forty-five minutes late, but when she arrived at the restaurant to find Luke waiting for her at the host stand, she realized that she had met a very kind and patient man. A successful first date led to two years of long-distance dating before Luke popped the question on Liberty Bridge in Falls Park, where he and Erica had shared many walks.
Duke Energy: Power restored to thousands in Greenville Co.
UPDATE (12:59 p.m.) – Power was restored for over 2,000 people that were without power in Greenville County. The company said, as of 1 p.m., fewer than 10 customers are without power. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 2,000 people are without power in Greenville County. According to the company, an outage […]
worldatlas.com
11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina
Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
