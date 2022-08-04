ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertram, TX

Comments / 3

KVUE

First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
AUSTIN, TX
State
Texas State
Burnet County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Bertram, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Burnet County, TX
Austonia

Bugging out: 5 of the most common creepy-crawlies in Austin

Austinites are some of the most bugged by creepy crawlies, according to a study conducted by home management app Thumbtack.Looking at data from millions of pest control projects across all 50 states, Thumbtack concluded that Austin had the fourth most bug-related service requests in the U.S. Fellow Texas cities Dallas and Houston came in first and fifth, respectively. (Thumbtack)That doesn’t necessarily mean Austin has more bugs than the rest of the cities on the list–it just means locals are fourth-most likely to call for help taking care of them.So which bugs are you most likely to encounter in Austin?AntsThese famous little...
AUSTIN, TX
#Pet Dogs#Domestic Animals#Livestock#Animal Welfare#Dog#Pets#Living Grace Canine Ranch
fox7austin.com

70-year-old woman's body found in Williamson County road

FLORENCE, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found shot to death. WCSO said around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting on County Road 245, south of Florence. When deputies arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman in the middle of the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened

SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
SALADO, TX
fox7austin.com

APD looking for woman missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for July 29-Aug. 5, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 29-Aug. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Hays Co. deputies arrest man wanted on 17 counts of vehicle burglary

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested the 18th fugitive off the county Crimestoppers most wanted list. 23-year-old Jeremy Rasco is accused of 17 counts of vehicle burglary, four counts of credit card abuse, and two counts of theft of a firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Central Texas family loses RV in Smoke Rider fire

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County, just off the border with Hays County, is still ablaze. As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60% contained. The fire tore through a property off of RM 165. The family of the owners of the property let KVUE on to survey the damage.
BLANCO COUNTY, TX

