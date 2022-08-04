Read on www.lhindependent.com
First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
1 dead in shooting at southeast Austin gas station
Police are responding to shooting in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Association.
WCSO investigates Thursday night homicide after woman found shot near Florence
Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday an investigation was underway after a woman was shot and killed Thursday night in the 4500 block of County Road 245, outside the City of Florence.
Three homes, RV burned down in Smoke Rider Fire
The Smoke Rider Fire has burned over 800 acres in Blanco County near the Hays County line.
Bugging out: 5 of the most common creepy-crawlies in Austin
Austinites are some of the most bugged by creepy crawlies, according to a study conducted by home management app Thumbtack.Looking at data from millions of pest control projects across all 50 states, Thumbtack concluded that Austin had the fourth most bug-related service requests in the U.S. Fellow Texas cities Dallas and Houston came in first and fifth, respectively. (Thumbtack)That doesn’t necessarily mean Austin has more bugs than the rest of the cities on the list–it just means locals are fourth-most likely to call for help taking care of them.So which bugs are you most likely to encounter in Austin?AntsThese famous little...
Williamson County officials investigating homicide of 70-year-old in Florence
FLORENCE, Texas — Williamson County detectives are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found dead Thursday night in Florence, Texas. The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m., with officials getting a 911 call about a shooting that had occurred on the 4500 block of County Road 245 just outside of Florence.
One dead, another injured after shooting in downtown Austin
The Austin Police Department was on the scene investigating the shooting.
fox7austin.com
70-year-old woman's body found in Williamson County road
FLORENCE, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found shot to death. WCSO said around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting on County Road 245, south of Florence. When deputies arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman in the middle of the...
Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened
SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
fox7austin.com
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
fox7austin.com
Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested, charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Most Wanted fugitive in Hays County has been captured in Austin. Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts or Credit Card Abuse and two counts of Theft of Firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays County Sheriff's Office in...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for July 29-Aug. 5, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 29-Aug. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CBS Austin
Hays Co. deputies arrest man wanted on 17 counts of vehicle burglary
The Hays County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested the 18th fugitive off the county Crimestoppers most wanted list. 23-year-old Jeremy Rasco is accused of 17 counts of vehicle burglary, four counts of credit card abuse, and two counts of theft of a firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for suspect involved in possible north Austin road rage incident
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for a man involved in a possible road rage incident that took place last week in north Austin. According to a woman that didn’t want to be identified, she and her son were driving on Dessau Rd. when a man pulled up behind them and was honking at them to speed up.
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
This is the restaurant's fifth break-in this week.
Central Texas family loses RV in Smoke Rider fire
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County, just off the border with Hays County, is still ablaze. As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60% contained. The fire tore through a property off of RM 165. The family of the owners of the property let KVUE on to survey the damage.
Texas has an official death count from the 2021 blackout. The true toll may never be known.
In Minal and Rajeeta Shah’s backyard, there once stood a cedar tree. The tall, broad canopy provided shade for the sisters’ garden below, a garden with sunflowers and tulsi and lemongrass. It’s a garden their mother, Manjula, pruned and nurtured for nearly two decades. It still flourishes, despite the best efforts of the Texas sun.
