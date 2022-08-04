Top ICM Agent Bart Walker Jumps to Gersh as Senior Partner, Brings A-Listers David Byrne, Sofia Coppola, Spike Lee and Others

Click here to read the full article. Ellen Pompeo is set to star in a limited series inspired by real events that has been ordered at Hulu, Variety has learned. In the untitled show, a Midwestern couple adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, they slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is. As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves, falling...

