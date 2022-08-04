ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Meyers Celebrates Abortion Rights Win in Kansas: ‘Brett Kavanaugh Is Angrily Chugging a Coors Light Tall Boy’ (Video)

By Andi Ortiz
 2 days ago
Comments / 165

Riversider
2d ago

Republicans are always talking about state rights. This is one of the most republican states in America and they still lost…….

4America
2d ago

Totally agree with his assessment of the ballot language and text messages sent out that stated a YES vote would be pro choice. I hope it sends a message that women don’t want politicians making their healthcare decisions and can certainly vote out those who block their access to this major option.

Vicky Graham
2d ago

constitution was written when women were not considered people, we were chattel. constitution should be amended to empower women to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready. there are already 8 billion people on the planet

Salon

Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors

The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas

On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
KANSAS STATE
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened

Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
Kansas Reflector

In Kansas abortion amendment debate, three big lies prevent honest exchanges

For a group of people presumably interested in the guidance of the Lord Almighty, backers of the “Value Them Both” amendment have a lot of problems with the Ninth Commandment. They’re lying an awful lot. The state constitutional amendment on the ballot Aug. 2 has been debated ad nauseam in recent months. It would preempt […] The post In Kansas abortion amendment debate, three big lies prevent honest exchanges appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Jon Stewart claps back after Tucker Carlson mocks his height and calls him ‘demented’

Comedian Jon Stewart has struck back after Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked his height and called him “demented”. Mr Carlson targeted the former Daily Show host on his programme on Thursday night, saying that he looks like a “mental patient”. “He’s shrieking and dishevelled and very short. Really short, too short to date. Was he always that short? What happened? Where's he been in the last seven years? If you know, let us know. We want answers,” he added sarcastically. “Friends. Tonite I am sad. @TuckerCarlson believes me too short to date … and yet somehow, miraculously, I...
CELEBRITIES
