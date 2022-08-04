ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

BBC should have further explored issues raised about Tim Westwood, report says

By Alex Green
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4El80d_0h4iH3oO00

The BBC should have further explored issues that were being raised about radio DJ Tim Westwood during his time at the broadcaster, a review into allegations of sexual misconduct has concluded.

The corporation has now appointed an independent barrister to lead a broader review to “fully examine” his conduct during the two decades he spent working there.

The veteran DJ, who left the BBC in 2013, stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April following accusations by several women of misconduct and predatory behaviour.

Westwood, 64, “strongly” denies any wrongdoing.

In July, the BBC said it received six complaints against Westwood, including one that was referred to police, despite director-general Tim Davie previously saying he had seen “no evidence of complaints”.

Mr Davie subsequently launched an internal audit, reporting to the BBC board’s senior independent director, Sir Nicholas Serota.

New allegations and issues are emerging as time passes and more people are prepared to come forward

Sir Nicholas Serota, BBC senior independent director

Following the report’s publication on Thursday, the corporation has appointed an independent reviewer to lead a broader review into what was known about concerns raised about Westwood.

Barrister Gemma White, supported by the law firm Linklaters , will aim to complete her investigation in six months and the BBC has said it is willing to work with Westwood’s other employers, which include MTV and Capital Xtra-owner Global, to fully establish what happened.

The investigation comes after Lord Dyson’s report in May 2021 into how Martin Bashir secured his bombshell Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

The new review will not make recommendations about what action should be taken against Westwood or any other individuals “or within the BBC generally”.

However, it will look at whether concerns about his behaviour affected the decision not to renew his contract past September 2013.

The initial review confirmed that two allegations of sexual misconduct by Westwood were received in 2012, and included in logs set up to record allegations the BBC was receiving in the wake of the uncovering of the Jimmy Savile scandal.

The first referred to claims that in 2007 Westwood made “inappropriate sexual remarks” to a 15-year-old girl at a non-BBC event.

The second was a press enquiry by a newspaper seeking comment from the BBC in November 2012 about a “general rumour of sexual misconduct” against someone working at the BBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gA24J_0h4iH3oO00

The initial report focused on cases from 2012 that were found in the BBC’s files and systems, plus the reports it had received since its joint investigation with the Guardian was published in April.

“In the time available, it has not yet been possible to do a comprehensive investigation into whether the BBC may hold further allegations about Tim Westwood for the entire period he worked for the BBC,” the report added.

The corporation also said it is in contact with the Metropolitan Police, and that as part of the “ongoing work any relevant information will be passed to them”.

Sir Nicholas said: “I am grateful to the BBC’s investigations team for the work they have done.

“It is an important piece of work, but I see it as a first step. New allegations and issues are emerging as time passes and more people are prepared to come forward. For this reason the work must continue.

“In light of the issues identified by the internal review, I have asked, on behalf of the BBC board, that a broader review is now conducted and a full report is produced.

“It is vital that this work is able to command the full confidence of those who have, or may wish, to come forward, as well as the wider public, and it is for that reason the BBC board believes there should be independent oversight.

Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour

Spokesman for Tim Westwood in April

“I have therefore asked Gemma White QC to lead this work. She is a hugely respected barrister who has relevant expertise and experience in this area.

“I have asked that the next stage of this work be completed within the next six months.

“However, I want to be clear this is not a hard deadline and if new issues emerge, then time will be made available to properly explore them. Our main objective must be to discover the facts.”

A statement from a representative of Westwood to the PA news agency in April said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

His representatives have been contacted for further comment.

The DJ, who is the son of Bill Westwood, the former Anglican bishop of Peterborough, who died in 1999, began his career on local radio before joining Capital Radio in London.

He was later given his own show by BBC Radio 1.

He left Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years and returned to Capital Xtra to host a regular show on Saturday nights, where he was referred to as “The Big Dawg”.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Westwood
Person
Nicholas Serota
Person
Jimmy Savile
Person
Tim Davie
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Kate Middleton shocks father after she helps his son on the train to Commonwealth Games

A journalist shared his son’s heartwarming interaction with the Duchess of Cambridge, who he unexpectedly bumped into whilst travelling on a train to the Commonwealth Games.The Times writer Matthew Syed detailed his son’s conversation with Kate Middleton in his sports column published on Wednesday. According to Syed, the duchess was travelling first class on the train – without security and armed guards – to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte travelled to the games in style as she flew by helicopter with her dad, Prince William.Syed and his eight-year-old son Ted were on their way to watch...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Yes, I had eaten': Talk TV anchor Kate McCann reveals what really happened when she fainted at the Tory leadership debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

TalkTV anchor Kate McCann has revealed what happened when she fainted during a Tory leadership debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. The showdown between the Foreign Secretary and ex-chancellor earlier this week was taken off air after around 30 minutes in and subsequently cancelled on the advice of medical experts present at the studio in Ealing, west London.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Bbc One#Bbc Board#Capital Xtra#Mtv
The Independent

Girls aged 9 and 11 flown to Spain without their mother

Two young girls flew to Spain without their mother after she was turned away by Ryanair.They were accompanied by their aunt, who was also travelling on the flight to Palma de Mallorca, but under a separate booking.Kate Barke and her daughters, aged 9 and 11, had checked in for flight FR8386 from London Stansted on 1 August as normal. Each had a bag checked in.“At the gate about to board the plane, the girl said ‘You can’t get on the plane’,” said Ms Barke.Even though her passport does not expire until February 2023, it did not comply with...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies

Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Voices: French women are certainly stylish – but the British and Irish have a special something

Whenever I visit Paris I feel inadequate and want to rush out and change my wardrobe. Yet, while my recent trip had this effect, it was the first time I noticed that perhaps Irish and British women have something the sleek Parisians lack.Paris, with over two million inhabitants, has many worlds within it. It’s impossible to generalise how people dress, but I was staying in the Marais district where a ridiculous number of beautiful bohemians roam, so, basing my observations on this tranche of the city, it’s safe to say the women do look more put together.I was there...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Total number of people crossing English Channel in small boats passes 18,000

The total number of people who have crossed the English Channel so far this year has passed 18,000, Ministry of Defence figures suggest.On Saturday 337 people crossed the Channel in 10 small boats, bringing the total number of people brought to the UK this year to 18,108.The milestone was broken just five days after 696 people were rescued by Border Force and brought to shore on Monday, the busiest day for Channel crossings so far this year.PA analysis of the MoD’s provisional figures shows 1,709 people have been brought to the UK so far in August.That is more than half...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Fewer deaths, nicer streets’: Calls for 20mph national speed limit grow after Wales leads way

For Patsy Kane, the campaign for a national 20mph speed limit is personal.In November last year, she was crossing Tithe Barn Road near her home in Stockport when a car, coming around a bend at 30mph, smashed into her.She suffered a broken ankle, a bleed on her spleen and bruised ribs. She was in hospital for four days and on crutches for four weeks. But, by some measures, she also got lucky. “There’s that statistic that one in five people are killed [when they’re hit] at 30mph,” the 64-year-old says. “That’s how close I came to not being here. Cars...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed

A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
WORLD
The Independent

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi put on a fashionable display in London: ‘The coolest duo’

Fans can’t get enough of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s “fashion icon” daughter Stormi, after she was seen on multiple outings with the couple this week.The family’s trip to London comes as Scott is set to perform at the O2 Arena on Sunday (6 August).On Friday, Jenner and Stormi were seen holding hands in central London as they headed out to dinner at Sexy Fish restaurant.Jenner demanded attention in an oversized, royal blue leather jacket with fur trim from Alexandre Vauthier. She paired the statement piece with matching lace-up heeled sandals.Accompanying her mother, Stormi cut a stylish figure...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

M&S stops selling disposable barbecues across UK

Marks & Spencer has stopped selling disposable barbecues in its stores across the UK. The supermarket said it wanted "to help protect open spaces and reduce the risk of fires". London Fire Brigade, which has been calling for a ban on the sale of disposable barbecues, said the move was...
ECONOMY
BBC

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak row over recession warning in latest TV clash

Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have set out competing plans to deal with the economic recession forecast by the Bank of England in their latest TV clash. Ms Truss said a recession was "not inevitable" if "bold" action was taken. But Mr Sunak said the foreign secretary's...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Yorkshire’s first breeding ospreys for centuries ‘nothing short of a miracle’

The establishment of the first breeding pair of ospreys in Yorkshire for hundreds of years “is nothing short of a miracle”, according to a conservationist.The young adult pair, who have made their home on the Bolton Castle estate in Wensleydale, have produced two chicks – a male and a female.Sacha Dench, known as “the human swan” for her journey following Bewick’s swans from Arctic Russia to the UK by paramotor, was visiting the nesting site in the Yorkshire Dales as part of her Flight Of The Osprey expedition, which is tracking the birds’ migration route from Scotland to Africa.She met...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

780K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy