Michigan State

Over 100K Power Outages in Detroit, Wider Michigan After Storms

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
plymouthvoice.com

﻿﻿DTE struggles to restore power to Plymouth Township

Aug. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Three days after a rain and wind storm hit the Plymouth area electrical linemen are still working in Lake Pointe. Powerful winds in excess of 60 mph blew across the metro Detroit area on Wednesday afternoon causing widely scattered power outages. Hardest hit were the Plymouth and Plymouth Township area residents and businesses, namely the township’s largest subdivision, Lake Pointe, with some 800 homes. Traffic lights were out at Main and Church Street in downtown Plymouth and many businesses were forced to close.
PLYMOUTH, MI
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Power outages caused by strong storms across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy wind gusts and strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts were up to 55 mph in Allegan, while trees were uprooted in places like Kalamazoo, with some power lines knocked down in Barry County. Read the full story on...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Severe storm sparks power outages, flooding across Michigan

Michigan was hit by severe storms Wednesday night. As a result, metro Detroit is facing widespread flooding and power outages. Freeways across the area are temporarily closed. As of 9 p.m., southbound Interstate 75 at I-696, eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile Road and after I- 696, and I-75 between 8 Mile and 12 Mile Roads are all closed due to flooding, the Michigan State Police reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Storms Knock Out Power To More Than 100,000 Across Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — Severe thunderstorms left more than 100,000 customers across Michigan without power, utilities reported Wednesday. Consumers Energy’s power outage map showed more than 79,000 customers were affected as of 7:40 p.m., but has slightly dropped to about 75,000 customers an hour later. The DTE Energy website showed more than 22,000 outages at the same. That number has since increased to 26,000 as of 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night. The outages followed high winds and rain as storms swept across much of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula in the late afternoon. The National Weather Service issued many severe thunderstorm warnings. Wind gusts topping 50 mph (80 kilometers per hour) were recorded across the state, including in Flint, Kalamazoo and Allegan. More than 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) inch of rain fell near Lansing, the weather service website showed. Damage reports included downed power lines and fall trees and tree branches, including some across roads. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
Cars 108

Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year

You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan DNR hiring fall workers ahead of hunting season -- how to apply

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring workers for hunting season. Seasonal employees are needed for field offices, customer service centers and state game areas. Duties include conducting drawings for waterfowl hunting areas, entering database information, assisting the public with questions, as well as chronic wasting disease surveillance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

