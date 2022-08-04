Over 100K Power Outages in Detroit, Wider Michigan After Storms

DETROIT (AP) — Severe thunderstorms left more than 100,000 customers across Michigan without power, utilities reported Wednesday. Consumers Energy’s power outage map showed more than 79,000 customers were affected as of 7:40 p.m., but has slightly dropped to about 75,000 customers an hour later. The DTE Energy website showed more than 22,000 outages at the same. That number has since increased to 26,000 as of 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night. The outages followed high winds and rain as storms swept across much of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula in the late afternoon. The National Weather Service issued many severe thunderstorm warnings. Wind gusts topping 50 mph (80 kilometers per hour) were recorded across the state, including in Flint, Kalamazoo and Allegan. More than 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) inch of rain fell near Lansing, the weather service website showed. Damage reports included downed power lines and fall trees and tree branches, including some across roads. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO