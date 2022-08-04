ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Charged In Lady Gaga Dog Robbery Sentenced To Four Years In Jail

By Charlotte’s Best Mix
 2 days ago

Source: TOLGA AKMEN / Getty

Jaylin Keyshawn White, one of the thieves who stole Lady Gaga’s beloved French Bulldogs, has been sentenced to four years in jail.

White and another person jumped out of a car while Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, walked her three Frenchies.

Two of the Frenchies were stolen, and the third one walked back towards Fischer. The breed has been targeted due to its high value.

White had been charged in April 2021 along with James Howard Jackson, now 19, and Lafayette Shon Whaley, now 28. Jackson was released from jail due to a “clerical error” and is on the run.

Police are offering $5,000 for information on where he might be.

Do you think Jackson will be found? Are you a Frenchie owner who worries about their safety?

