Ottilie “Tilie” Mary Carlson
Ottilie “Tilie” Mary Carlson, age 91 passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Merrill, Wisconsin. She was born on September 16, 1930, to the late Anton and Elizabeth (Mueller) Carlson in Merrill, Wisconsin. Ottilie graduated from St. Francis Catholic School and Holy Cross in 1948 in Merrill. She then went on to become a registered nurse graduating with a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Milwaukee. She worked in the burn center and later in kidney dialysis before retiring after 38 years at St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee. She loved to read, enjoyed gardening and was an avid polka music lover. She was a very quiet, private person who was very involved in church and recited the rosary daily.
Backpacks and school supply pick up
Those families who qualify for free or reduced lunch under federal guidelines for the 2022-2023 school year, are also qualified to receive backpacks and school supplies from the Backpack Project. This year’s distribution of backpacks and school supplies will be on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. in the Prairie River Middle School cafeteria (door 14).
Weinbrenner celebrates 130 years
On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Weinbrenner Shoe Company held a 130th celebration for all of their employees in Merrill, with a private company picnic, in conjunction with the official Grand Opening of their new building at 211 S. Genesee St. The day prior, on June 3, the company held a ribbon cutting with the Merrill Chamber.
Judge Tlusty retired effective Aug. 1
The Honorable Jay Tlusty, Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge in Branch 1, retired effective Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. His last day in the office was Friday, July 29, although he remained on call over the weekend until the new judge was sworn in Monday morning. On his final day in...
Veterans Service Office to be closed Aug. 8-12
The Lincoln County Veterans Service Office will be closed from Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, through Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 to enable the County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO) and Deputy CVSO to attend off-site training required for accreditation and to serve in other capacities in their roles. They will check phone messages and emails periodically throughout the week, however, for immediate assistance, contact either the Oneida County Veterans Service Office at 715.369.6127 or the Marathon County Veterans Service Office at 715.261.1141.
Two Republican candidates running for Sheriff
Two local candidates have filed papers to run for Sheriff on the Republican ticket. As a result, both are now on the Aug. 9 Partisan Primary Ballot so that voters can decide which candidate will be on the November 2022 ballot as the Republican candidate. Incumbent Ken Schneider is being challenged by Grant Peterson. The winner of the Primary election will be on the November 2022 ballot as the Republican candidate where they will face off against an Independent candidate in the Fall Election.
Merrill Adult Diploma Academy announces 2022 grads
Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) and Northcentral Technical College (NTC) are proud to present the 2022 graduates of the Merrill Adult Diploma Academy (MADA). The graduating class consists of 13 students who have completed their goals and are ready to take the next step in their life journeys. Several of these students already have full-time jobs; some are planning to further their education.
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS
At 3:59 a.m. officers responded to a residence after the male had been locked out of the house by the female inside when they got into an argument. After speaking with both parties involved, it was found that the male had become physical toward the female and made threats to her after getting into an argument. The male was also found to have two open cases prohibiting any violent behavior. Due to the male’s actions during the incident, the male was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.
Merrill Area United Way celebrates 75th Anniversary with Concert for a Cause
The Merrill Area United Way is celebrating their 75th Anniversary with Concert for a Cause, an event designed to raise awareness of the organization while also raising funds for their ongoing efforts. The event will be a concert and dance held this Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at the Northwoods Veterans Post, 601 Johnson St., in Merrill. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and music will begin at 12:30 p.m. with central Wisconsin singer/performer Bryce Thomaschefsky on stage until 1:30, and then from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., South Padre Island, Tex., performer/singer Leslie Blasing will be on stage.
Aug. 9 partisan primary race
Wisconsin residents are being encouraged to get out and vote in the Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, Partisan Primary Election. Locally, the only contested race is for the Republican Party Sheriff spot on the November ballot. Challenger Grant Peterson is running against current Lincoln County Sheriff Ken Schneider. The two will face off on the ballot to determine who will be listed on the November 2022 ballot to run against Garrett Dinges, who is running as an Independent in that race.
