At 3:59 a.m. officers responded to a residence after the male had been locked out of the house by the female inside when they got into an argument. After speaking with both parties involved, it was found that the male had become physical toward the female and made threats to her after getting into an argument. The male was also found to have two open cases prohibiting any violent behavior. Due to the male’s actions during the incident, the male was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.

MERRILL, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO