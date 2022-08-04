Read on merrillfotonews.com
LCHS Honorariums
The Lincoln County Humane Society would like to thank everyone who donated in honor of a loved one in June 2022:. Joy Heidman by Bill Heideman, Jeffrey Anderson, Marion Schmoldt, Cynthia & John Swope, Gus & Val Caylor; Sarah Lange Kitchen by Jeff & Cheryl Gutkaecht, Jackie Schultz; John Romatoski by Darrel & Melissa Dengel; Mary Anderson Freed by Beth Carter; Sandra Gums by Ron & Debbie Miller; Larry Mahn by Linda Hattlestad; Robert Jensen by Michael & Katy Weckwerth, Megan O’Day & Tom Koth; Mary Leyk by Thomas & Carole Hoge, Ruth Heyne, Lynn & Thomas Zentner; Shirley Penn by Richard Duginske; Arlene Bagley by Ingrid Erickson; Alice Krumrei by Brent & Susan Nyberg; Owen the cat (from the Crapster-Pregont family) by Kathryn Krohn-Gill; Melody Suwyn by Sara Karcz & Family; John Peters by Jean Meyer, Amy & Jeff Ensslin & Family; and Ra the dog by Ingrid Erickson.
Backpacks and school supply pick up
Those families who qualify for free or reduced lunch under federal guidelines for the 2022-2023 school year, are also qualified to receive backpacks and school supplies from the Backpack Project. This year’s distribution of backpacks and school supplies will be on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. in the Prairie River Middle School cafeteria (door 14).
Weinbrenner celebrates 130 years
On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Weinbrenner Shoe Company held a 130th celebration for all of their employees in Merrill, with a private company picnic, in conjunction with the official Grand Opening of their new building at 211 S. Genesee St. The day prior, on June 3, the company held a ribbon cutting with the Merrill Chamber.
Ottilie “Tilie” Mary Carlson
Ottilie “Tilie” Mary Carlson, age 91 passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Merrill, Wisconsin. She was born on September 16, 1930, to the late Anton and Elizabeth (Mueller) Carlson in Merrill, Wisconsin. Ottilie graduated from St. Francis Catholic School and Holy Cross in 1948 in Merrill. She then went on to become a registered nurse graduating with a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Milwaukee. She worked in the burn center and later in kidney dialysis before retiring after 38 years at St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee. She loved to read, enjoyed gardening and was an avid polka music lover. She was a very quiet, private person who was very involved in church and recited the rosary daily.
Paid Letters to the Editor
We welcome letters to the Editor, a chance for members of the community to comment on issues of concern to them. All letters must be original, not duplications of letters addressed to public officials or written by others. The views and opinions expressed are those of the letter writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication, its publishers, Editor, or staff.
Veterans Service Office to be closed Aug. 8-12
The Lincoln County Veterans Service Office will be closed from Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, through Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 to enable the County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO) and Deputy CVSO to attend off-site training required for accreditation and to serve in other capacities in their roles. They will check phone messages and emails periodically throughout the week, however, for immediate assistance, contact either the Oneida County Veterans Service Office at 715.369.6127 or the Marathon County Veterans Service Office at 715.261.1141.
Merrill Adult Diploma Academy announces 2022 grads
Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) and Northcentral Technical College (NTC) are proud to present the 2022 graduates of the Merrill Adult Diploma Academy (MADA). The graduating class consists of 13 students who have completed their goals and are ready to take the next step in their life journeys. Several of these students already have full-time jobs; some are planning to further their education.
Two Republican candidates running for Sheriff
Two local candidates have filed papers to run for Sheriff on the Republican ticket. As a result, both are now on the Aug. 9 Partisan Primary Ballot so that voters can decide which candidate will be on the November 2022 ballot as the Republican candidate. Incumbent Ken Schneider is being challenged by Grant Peterson. The winner of the Primary election will be on the November 2022 ballot as the Republican candidate where they will face off against an Independent candidate in the Fall Election.
Aug. 9 partisan primary race
Wisconsin residents are being encouraged to get out and vote in the Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, Partisan Primary Election. Locally, the only contested race is for the Republican Party Sheriff spot on the November ballot. Challenger Grant Peterson is running against current Lincoln County Sheriff Ken Schneider. The two will face off on the ballot to determine who will be listed on the November 2022 ballot to run against Garrett Dinges, who is running as an Independent in that race.
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS
At 3:59 a.m. officers responded to a residence after the male had been locked out of the house by the female inside when they got into an argument. After speaking with both parties involved, it was found that the male had become physical toward the female and made threats to her after getting into an argument. The male was also found to have two open cases prohibiting any violent behavior. Due to the male’s actions during the incident, the male was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.
