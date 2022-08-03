NFL appeals: Browns Week 1 matchup could be exactly what they wanted

After the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in an offseason trade, former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield requested a trade of his own. He got what he was looking for last month, when he was dealt to the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield was traded for a conditional pick in the 2024 NFL Draft based on playing time. Now, he'll compete with Sam Darnold and third-round pick Matt Coral to earn a starting job. With the Panthers hoping to take the next step in their rebuild, fans are clamoring to see Mayfield in action during the NFL preseason. You can buy the new Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

