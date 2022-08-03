NFL appeals: Browns Week 1 matchup could be exactly what they wanted

Read on bvmsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Related
Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear
Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson has at least 15 million reasons to avoid lawsuit vs. NFL over suspension
The Deshaun Watson saga with the Cleveland Browns has been a steaming hot mess for both the quarterback AND the team. As a quick recap: Watson missed the entirety of the 2021 season. During that time, more than twenty sexual assault allegations were hauled at Watson. Because of that, the Texans traded him to the […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson has at least 15 million reasons to avoid lawsuit vs. NFL over suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
brownsnation.com
Browns Make Decision About How Much Deshaun Watson Will Play In Preseason
The Cleveland Browns are again in a state of waiting, as the NFL has issued an appeal on independent arbitrator Sue Robinson’s six-game suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to many sources, the league wants Watson suspended for, at the very least, 12 games, and ideally for at least...
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/6/22)
It is Saturday, August 6, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns once again invite fans to Berea for another open training camp practice. It will be a packed house which is nothing new as The Game Day NFL has determined the Browns have the highest attendance percentage among all NFL teams.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/4: Goodell Decrees, Cooper Returns, and the NFL Devours Logic
The NFL disciplinary process has undoubtedly proven one thing: It’s essentially a waste of time. After days of hearings in front of retired Judge Sue Robinson and weeks of waiting for her decision, the NFL has seemingly decided that it didn’t like the resulting punishment and has elected to throw that part of the ruling away. The NFL has done that through an “appeal” of the decision, which goes straight to, well, the guy who runs the NFL, who will override the prescribed punishment to be closer to whatever it is he wants.
CBS Sports
Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey 2022: How to buy home, away gear after Cleveland Browns trade
After the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in an offseason trade, former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield requested a trade of his own. He got what he was looking for last month, when he was dealt to the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield was traded for a conditional pick in the 2024 NFL Draft based on playing time. Now, he'll compete with Sam Darnold and third-round pick Matt Coral to earn a starting job. With the Panthers hoping to take the next step in their rebuild, fans are clamoring to see Mayfield in action during the NFL preseason. You can buy the new Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Yardbarker
NFL wants Deshaun Watson suspension to last past Browns' game vs. Texans?
It seems that if the NFL can’t get a season-long suspension for Deshaun Watson, it might be open to a ban that at least keeps him off the field for the Cleveland Browns' Week 13 game against the Houston Texans. Despite the league's best efforts during July hearings in...
Comments / 0