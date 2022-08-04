Read on rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
Related
Gering man arrested in shooting
On Aug. 4 at 5:12 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police Department was called to 401 South Beltline (West) to a shooting. Officers found two males in the parking lot. 35-year-old Alexander J. Maldonado of Gering was taken into custody. 34-year-old Martin A. Maldonado Jr. of Scottsbluff suffered a single gun shot...
News Channel Nebraska
Police investigate shots fired at Scottsbluff grocery store
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested following a shooting in Scottsbluff. Around 5 o.m. Thursday, Scottsbluff police found two males in the parking lot of Main Street Market. Alexander J. Maldonado (35 years old, of Gering) was taken into custody. While Martin A. Maldonado (34 years old,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming correctional officer involved in Scottsbluff shooting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported Friday a staff member from the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institute in Torrington was involved in an off-duty shooting in Scottsbluff, Neb. Thursday. A news release from the Department of Corrections says Correctional Officer Martin Maldonado Jr. remains hospitalized...
county17.com
Nebraska man charged with attempted murder in shooting of off-duty Wyoming corrections officer
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Nebraska man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of an off-duty Wyoming state prison staff member, according to the Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Police Department. The injured man, Officer Martin Maldonado Jr., was hospitalized Thursday for a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, an injury...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming Corrections Officer Shot in Scottsbluff, Nebraska
A Wyoming Department of Corrections officer was injured in an off-duty shooting in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the department. Martin Maldonado Jr., 24, works at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. He was shot at a Scottsbluff grocery store and was hospitalized,...
kelo.com
Kitten rescued from Nebraska wildfire
GERING, NE (KELO.com) — A day after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed the rural ranch home of Carolyne and David Ewing south of Gering, Nebraska, the family was allowed a quick visit to the charred remains. They heard a loud “meow” coming from the blackened debris of a garage. Inside a cinder block, underneath some steel roofing panels that had collapsed, they found a small kitten, slightly burned but alive. The Nebraska Examiner reports the kitten, who had wandered into the Ewings’ ranch a few days before the fire, is now named “Smokey” and is staying in Gering with the displaced family.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
News Channel Nebraska
Methamphetamine found at traffic stop in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested after failing to signal when turning, that led to a traffic stop and arrest. 47-year-old Rogelio Guel. of Gering, failed to signal on East 20th street onto Frontage road. From there the vehicle went into the Scottsbluff Inn parking lot. Court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Wyoming state corrections officer involved in off-duty shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming state prison staff member has been hospitalized after an off-duty shooting in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Thursday, according to a Wyoming Department of Corrections release. Officer Martin Maldonado Jr. was injured in the shooting. He is a corrections officer at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution...
Alliance police release details following weekend death, rumors
"To squash recent rumors, there was not a homicide at Laing Lake over the weekend," Alliance Police Chief Philip Lukens said. "Two juveniles in separate locations were found to have overdosed on alcohol and were transported to the hospital." Lukens said charges are being processed for the responsible party involved.
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff residents prepare to escape wildfire Thursday night
SCOTTSBLUFF - Firefighters battled a large grass fire that destroyed outbuildings near Scottsbluff Thursday night. Departments from Scotts Bluff Rural, Gering, Scottsbluff, Minatare-Melbeta, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Kiowa, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Bayard, Bridgeport, Torrington and Alliance responded to the blaze on West Overland at approximately 9:30 p.m. The Star-Herald reports...
kbsi23.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lingleguide.com
Bear sightings in Lingle and Fort Laramie
LINGLE – The Lingle Town Council convened for their first meeting of August on Wednesday. During the meeting, Police Chief Endra Andrews reported there had been sightings of bears in both Lingle and Fort Laramie over the past week. “It has come to my attention there have been multiple...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident closes Highway 30 at Potter
POTTER - A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Potter Thursday afternoon. The Nebraska Department of Transportation closed the road at the intersection of Hwy. 30, Link 17B and Chestnut Street after a semi-tractor-trailer and care were involved in the crash.
News Channel Nebraska
Dalton Fall Festival canceled
DALTON, Neb. — A cancellation notice was posted on the Dalton Fall Festival Facebook page. Paula Parker wrote that it is with great sadness they are canceling the festival because two members on the festival board are stepping down and nobody had volunteered to take over the duties for the festival.
News Channel Nebraska
Felony drug charges against multiple people in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff police contacted a vehicle that was reported going into a ditch and shooting a gun off. When police arrived on scene and approached the vehicle they came in contact with 24-year-old Anselmo Fuentes, two 18-year-olds Tyler Lamar and Abelardo Espinoza, and a 17-year-old juvenile male.
Fast-moving wildfire destroys homes in western Nebraska
GERING, Neb. — A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed three homes and damaged seven others in western Nebraska, the local emergency management agency said. The Carter Canyon Fire was first reported as two separate fires around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both were burning in heavy timber within the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land southwest of Gering in the Nebraska panhandle.
Comments / 0