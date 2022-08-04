ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southborough, MA

communityadvocate.com

Wenzel: Cancer1Source receives grant, Jean Peters honored for volunteer service

MARLBOROUGH – Karleen Habin and Mary Lou Woodford, with Cancer1Source, were the recent recipients of a $100,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation. At the Cummings Foundation Grant Celebration, they were accompanied by Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant. Cancer1Source is a nonprofit, public charity that was created by a group of...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson Rotary Club, teachers hold summer reading workshops

HUDSON – With sponsorship from the Rotary Club and help from Hudson teachers and the Hudson High School Interact Club, community members gathered together this summer to help parents support their elementary school-aged children’s reading skills. Zach Maule, a rotarian and father, said the idea for the event...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Select Board awards ARPA funds for splash pad in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH – The town may soon get a splash pad after the Select Board awarded American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project during its July 19 meeting. Westborough is slated to receive $5.7 million in ARPA funds. The splash pad and public safety radio infrastructure are two of the projects that will receive funds.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough receives three bids for former Regal Cinemas

WESTBOROUGH – Three bids for the Westborough-owned former Regal Cinemas have been submitted and opened. Confidential Administrative Assistant Cela Dorr said the bids were opened last Monday. “Now begins a period of review of the [request for proposals],” she said. The former movie theater, which is located at...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

‘Unsung hero’ Jane O’Toole named Applefest’s grand marshal

NORTHBOROUGH – Applefest officially has its grand marshal. The Applefest Committee announced that the grand marshal will be Jane O’Toole. “I can only say that I was shocked and a bit overwhelmed by the thought,” she told the Community Advocate. “It is such an honor to be recognized, especially when one thinks of one’s self as part of a team working to the betterment of the community.”
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Petrini Wins Case Against City of Worcester & Mass DCR; Town of Holden Awarded $14.6 Million Plus Interest

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham attorney Chris Petrini won his case against the City of Worcester on behalf of the Town of Holden this week. On August 4, 2022, after more than nine years of litigation and an eight-day jury trial, a Worcester Superior Court jury issued a verdict awarding the Town of Holden $14.6 million against the City of Worcester for excessive wastewater transport charges imposed on Holden.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Brookline Police Chief Placed on Leave Pending Investigation

The police chief in Brookline, Massachusetts, has been placed on paid administrative leave following allegations that he violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation. Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said the town was made aware last week of multiple allegations that Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez had violated the...
BROOKLINE, MA
communityadvocate.com

George DeVries, 90, of Westborough

– George DeVries, 90, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital. He was the husband of Nancy A. (Dufries) DeVries to whom he was married for 66 years. Born in Northbridge, he was the son of the late Andrew and Wilhelmina (DeBoer) DeVries. He...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Erik Andresen, 64, of Hudson and Holderness, N.H.

– Erik Andresen (64), of Hudson MA and Holderness NH, formerly of Wayland and Weston MA and Oslo, Norway, passed away unexpectedly on August 3rd, 2022 at his home. He was the beloved father of Emily Jeanne Andresen and Paul Erik Andresen, both of Boston, Massachusetts. Born in Norway, he...
HUDSON, MA
beaconhilltimes.com

J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location

After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Flaherty Physical Therapy restores patients’ functionality and mojo

NORTHBOROUGH – Kevin Flaherty opened his physical therapy practice in 2015 and has seen steady growth ever since. “Physical therapy has much more notoriety than 20 years ago,” said Flaherty. “Back then, people didn’t know what physical therapy meant. Now it is seen as a viable option for recovery.”
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
liveboston617.org

Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718

Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Timothy P. Fleming, 78, of Shrewsbury

– Timothy P. Fleming 78 of Shrewsbury, died on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Alliance Health at Baldwinville surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Worcester, MA, the son of the late Lawrence and Myrtle R. (Miller) Fleming. Tim is survived by his 3 children, Christine M. Fleming...
SHREWSBURY, MA

