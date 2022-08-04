NORTHBOROUGH – Applefest officially has its grand marshal. The Applefest Committee announced that the grand marshal will be Jane O’Toole. “I can only say that I was shocked and a bit overwhelmed by the thought,” she told the Community Advocate. “It is such an honor to be recognized, especially when one thinks of one’s self as part of a team working to the betterment of the community.”

