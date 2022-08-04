I Tried Rice Krispies Treat Cookies for the First Time and I’m Still Trying to Figure Out Where It All Went Wrong

Read on www.thekitchn.com
Rick H
16h ago
Just stick to the original Rice Crispy Treats, it's hard to improve perfection
Reply
6
Old fat man
2d ago
or you can use marshmallow cream when you let the cookies set they will stiffen up like marshmallows that's what most people use this marshmallow cream but you don't have to bake them if you bake anything like cereal it's going to get tough like leather
Reply(2)
2
Related
Diner slams 'rude' pub staff for taking away wine her daughter, 19, was drinking at a family meal because she didn't have ID - but bar claims it was just being diligent in TripAdvisor spat
A diner has slammed a popular pub, blasting its 'lack of legal knowledge' after staff refused to let her 19-year-old daughter drink wine with a family meal. The customer, identified as Nicola on Tripadvisor, said her daughter hadn't got her ID with her - but her husband had a photograph of the driving licence on his phone, which was shown to staff.
I Tried Every Bottle of Salad Dressing at Aldi — This Is the Absolute Best One You Can Buy
Making homemade salad dressings is one of the simplest culinary tasks for me to undertake. But that doesn’t stop me (and other Kitchn editors!) from keeping a stash of the store-bought stuff on hand. The trouble comes, though, in knowing exactly which bottle to buy — even in a moderately sized market, like Aldi.
Peachy Dump Cake Recipe
While a dump cake may not sound like the tastiest of dishes, what with the name having unpleasant connotations of garbage disposal (or worse), such recipes have long been popular due to the fact that they are fairly easy to cook. As recipe developer Jessica Morone tells us, this cake is "one of the easiest things you can make ... you are really just dumping everything in the pan and baking it." Well, not exactly, if you read the recipe. The cake is constructed in layers — nothing too difficult going on here, but it's a little more complicated then just dump and bake, particularly the part where you slice and arrange the butter.
I'm a culinary judge who shops at Trader Joe's. Here are 12 things I recommend buying.
As a judge for the Specialty Foods Association, I've evaluated hundreds of high-quality goods. I look for specialty foods at Trader Joe's to elevate the experience of cooking and eating at home. The chain's chili-onion crunch and kettle-cooked chicken soup are delicious staples.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I tried Martha Stewart's trick for the ultimate grilled cheese, and I found a way to make it even better
I tried the famous foodie's hack for making gooey, delicious grilled-cheese sandwiches. The great trick involves a super-common fridge condiment.
4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts
Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Need To Stop Ordering—It's So Dangerous!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2022. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While the best way to prevent heart disease is to eat a bal...
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arby's Menu Adds Two Seafood Items That You Really Want To Try—They're Only Available For A Limited Time!
If you’re looking to try some new fast food this summer, Arby’s is one place you can definitely check out. In case you didn’t know, the company just added two items on their menu–and it will be available for a limited time only. According to an...
I’m a size 10 & my friend’s a 22 – we tried on In The Style summer outfits to show how they look on our different bodies
ONE'S a size 10 and the other's a size 22. But, in a bid to show that "size doesn't matter", two women have shared a video of themselves in the same outfits from In The Style. Iz and El frequently don the same ensembles for clips on their Straight to the Curve TikTok page.
People are vowing they'll never go back to Cracker Barrel after the chain added vegan sausage to its menus
Some Cracker Barrel fans were outraged after the chain announced it was adding Impossible Sausage, a plant-based protein, to the breakfast menu.
Cardiologists Say This Is The Best Heart-Healthy Food To Put On Your Plate Every Day
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 23, 2022. For your body to work properly, you definitely need a healthy heart. Among many other roles, the heart is an organ that is responsible for pumping blood, oxygen, and nutrie...
I test perfumes for a living – these are the five brands you should NEVER wear – and one of them smells like a toilet
A PERFUME whizz has revealed which five high street perfumes to never buy - and one of them even smells like a public toilet. From the mysterious musky to the refreshing floral, we all have a favourite perfume we cannot get enough of - and this might have something to do with your personality.
Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Its Value Menu—McDonald's Is Going To Be So Mad!
Thanks to modern technology, ordering food from your favorite fast food chains is now easier than ever. The existence of their apps makes everything efficient. With just a single tap, swipe, or click, your burgers and fries can be well on its way to your front door. According to an...
Popculture
McDonald's Offering Free Food Every Day Next Week
Camp McDonald's is marking the end of its July promotions with a barrage of free food and special deals. From now until the end of the month, McDonald's is offering daily deals on menu items like Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, and McFlurrys, reports PEOPLE. On Monday, July 25, the fast...
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
Confused by Ice in Urinals in Bar Bathrooms? Here's Why It’s There
When people drink heavily, they inevitably pee a lot. Like, a lot more than they would if they weren't inebriated, thanks to the suppression of our body's ability to produce the hormone vasopressin, rendering booze a very effective diuretic. So this means that bars need to make sure their toilets are in tip-top condition and their bathrooms are in perfect working order. But what does ice have to do with all of that? Why do bars put ice in urinals?
'Not In a Billion Years Am I Eating This': Customers Threaten to Boycott Cracker Barrel Over New Menu Item
Patrons were livid on social media after the restaurant chain announced that it would be serving a vegan option.
The one food you need to eat at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park is this $10 cinnamon bread
Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park sells fresh-baked cinnamon bread for $10. It's available at the Grist Mill in Craftman's Valley and the Spotlight Bakery on Showstreet. If you eat one thing at Dollywood, make it this cinnamon bread.
I ate at the exclusive adults-only restaurant that's on every Disney cruise, and it was worth the extra $45
I dined at Palo Steakhouse, an exclusive adults-only restaurant on all Disney Cruise Line ships. I tried the $45 prix-fixe menu and was impressed by the food, service, and portion sizes. I think the romantic "Beauty and the Beast"-inspired restaurant was worth the additional cost.
The Kitchn
44K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 9